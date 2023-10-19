The Independent Singapore News

    Intl

    Break free from toxic viewpoints that trap you in bad relationships

    Are you finding yourself stuck in a seemingly endless cycle of toxic relationships, wondering why you can’t break free? Here are subtle yet powerful mental traps that could be holding you hostage in unhealthy partnerships. Comfort Zone Conundrum The fear…

    Posted on Gemma Iso
    Intl

    Healing After Breakup: Your ultimate guide to bouncing back

    A breakup can be excruciatingly painful, leaving you feeling like you’re navigating a maze of anguish, despondency, and confusion. Bounce Back from a Breakup The road to healing from a breakup may seem long and daunting, but with the right…

    Posted on Gemma Iso
    Intl

    Is The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey pregnant?

    Halle Bailey has sparked speculation among fans that she may be pregnant based on new photos featuring her and her boyfriend DDG. Last Friday, the “Little Mermaid” actress was seen in Santa Monica, California, wearing conspicuously oversized clothing while out…

    Posted on Lydia Koh
    Home News

    SUTD deploys robot in primary school to help students develop interest in robotics

    SINGAPORE: The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) revealed this week that it is testing a state-of-the-art robot developed at Xinghua Primary School. This collaborative endeavour aims to provide students with the opportunity to explore cutting-edge technology and enhance…

    Posted on Jewel Stolarchuk
    Fraud Alert on a laptop screen
    Law

    Man on trial after sending home S$15,000 that a retiree lost in a scam

    SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old permanent resident, Anil Tripathi, is currently on trial for one count of dishonest misappropriation of funds not belonging to him. Over S$64,000 had been illegally transferred from the bank accounts of Mr Chiam Hock Leong, a retiree,…

    Posted on Anna Maria Romero
    Malaysia

    Ringgit reaches 25-year low against US dollar

    SINGAPORE: The situation does not look good for the Malaysian ringgit at the moment, as it has fallen to its lowest level in the 25 years since the Asian financial crisis of 1997-1998. The rising US dollar has caused the…

    Posted on Anna Maria Romero
    Home News

    Free NUS health check-ups for 50-and-above age group

    SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine is set to provide complimentary physical examinations for Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 50 and above this weekend. The event, hosted in collaboration with Toa Payoh…

    Posted on Jewel Stolarchuk
    Relationships

    Woman asks if this is the end of the relationship as her boyfriend doesn’t want children but she is unsure

    SINGAPORE: A woman who was not sure if she would want to have children in future took to social media asking if this meant the end of her relationship as her boyfriend did not want children. In an anonymous post…

    Posted on Obbana Rajah
    Home News

    CSA to provide 10,000 training spots for women to master cybersecurity skills

    SINGAPORE: The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) unveiled plans yesterday (Oct 18) to offer 10,000 training opportunities aimed at empowering women with essential cybersecurity skills. This pivotal move reflects Singapore’s commitment to diversifying the field and bridging the gender…

    Posted on Jewel Stolarchuk
    Home News

    Kindhearted donors raise S$40,000 for medical expenses of foreign worker infected with flesh-eating bacteria in Singapore

    SINGAPORE: In an inspiring display of generosity and compassion, a group of kindhearted donors has raised a total of S$40,000 to aid a foreign worker, 42-year-old Amjath Khan, who had been infected with a rare and life-threatening flesh-eating bacteria during…

    Posted on Jewel Stolarchuk