The Independent Singapore News

Latest post
Break free from toxic viewpoints that trap you in bad relationships
Are you finding yourself stuck in a seemingly endless cycle of toxic relationships, wondering why you can’t break free? Here are subtle yet powerful mental traps that could be holding you hostage in unhealthy partnerships. Comfort Zone Conundrum The fear…
Healing After Breakup: Your ultimate guide to bouncing back
A breakup can be excruciatingly painful, leaving you feeling like you’re navigating a maze of anguish, despondency, and confusion. Bounce Back from a Breakup The road to healing from a breakup may seem long and daunting, but with the right…
Is The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey pregnant?
Halle Bailey has sparked speculation among fans that she may be pregnant based on new photos featuring her and her boyfriend DDG. Last Friday, the “Little Mermaid” actress was seen in Santa Monica, California, wearing conspicuously oversized clothing while out…
SUTD deploys robot in primary school to help students develop interest in robotics
SINGAPORE: The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) revealed this week that it is testing a state-of-the-art robot developed at Xinghua Primary School. This collaborative endeavour aims to provide students with the opportunity to explore cutting-edge technology and enhance…
Man on trial after sending home S$15,000 that a retiree lost in a scam
SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old permanent resident, Anil Tripathi, is currently on trial for one count of dishonest misappropriation of funds not belonging to him. Over S$64,000 had been illegally transferred from the bank accounts of Mr Chiam Hock Leong, a retiree,…
Ringgit reaches 25-year low against US dollar
SINGAPORE: The situation does not look good for the Malaysian ringgit at the moment, as it has fallen to its lowest level in the 25 years since the Asian financial crisis of 1997-1998. The rising US dollar has caused the…
Free NUS health check-ups for 50-and-above age group
SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine is set to provide complimentary physical examinations for Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 50 and above this weekend. The event, hosted in collaboration with Toa Payoh…
Woman asks if this is the end of the relationship as her boyfriend doesn’t want children but she is unsure
SINGAPORE: A woman who was not sure if she would want to have children in future took to social media asking if this meant the end of her relationship as her boyfriend did not want children. In an anonymous post…
CSA to provide 10,000 training spots for women to master cybersecurity skills
SINGAPORE: The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) unveiled plans yesterday (Oct 18) to offer 10,000 training opportunities aimed at empowering women with essential cybersecurity skills. This pivotal move reflects Singapore’s commitment to diversifying the field and bridging the gender…
Kindhearted donors raise S$40,000 for medical expenses of foreign worker infected with flesh-eating bacteria in Singapore
SINGAPORE: In an inspiring display of generosity and compassion, a group of kindhearted donors has raised a total of S$40,000 to aid a foreign worker, 42-year-old Amjath Khan, who had been infected with a rare and life-threatening flesh-eating bacteria during…