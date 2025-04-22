Wednesday, April 23, 2025
29.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Singapore PoliticsRDU
2 min.Read

Not Just Populism: Ravi Philemon Defends RDU’s Vision for a Fairer Singapore

A. Aman
By A. Aman
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: When asked to respond to netizens who often dismiss opposition parties in Singapore as “populist” or merely saying things to win votes, Ravi Philemon, Secretary-General of Red Dot United (RDU), didn’t flinch.

Instead, he offered a deeply personal and heartfelt reflection.

“We don’t believe in Depleting our reserves,” he began. “I can’t emphasize that enough—because this is a Singapore where my daughter and son live. This is where my grandchildren will grow up. It’s where they’ll raise their own families long after I’m gone.”

It’s a vision anchored in responsibility, not rhetoric. Far from making empty promises, Ravi stressed that RDU’s proposals are rooted in sound policy that can be made operational if Singapore is willing to make bold but necessary changes.

“It’s about the class divide—not populism”

In particular, he pointed to Singapore’s tax structure, which he feels disproportionately benefits the ultra-wealthy, the elites, and the well-connected, while leaving ordinary Singaporeans behind.

“Our current policies favour the billionaire class,” he explained. “That’s not sustainable, and I cannot stress this enough—inequality is the real fault line we are fighting.”

- Advertisement -

He carefully clarified that race, language, and religion remain important considerations in Singapore’s social fabric but argued that these issues have been—and can continue to be—managed across generations.

“We’ve navigated those lines before, and we’ll continue to do so, But the bigger fault line now is the class divide. The high SES, the low SES, and the growing distance between them. That’s the gap we urgently need to address.”

At the heart of his answer was a clear rebuttal to accusations of populism: This was not about empty slogans or emotional appeals. It’s about legacy. It’s about what kind of Singapore we want to leave behind.

“Of course, I don’t want our national reserves—our umbrella for a rainy day—to become dysfunctional,” he said. “We are a responsible political party. The proposals we put forward in our manifesto? They are actionable.”

As the noise builds up toward GE2025, it’s easy to dismiss alternative voices as populist or impractical, but if Ravi Philemon’s words are any indication, RDU isn’t chasing applause—they’re chasing answers.

Stay tuned to The Independent for more deep dives into party manifestos, candidate spotlights, and the stories behind the slogans—because Singapore deserves more than just headlines. It deserves clarity.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

GE2025: RDU wins praise for ceding Jalan Kayu after WP requests the ward

0
SINGAPORE: In a surprising shift from its earlier stance,...

Mediacorp honours the quiet power of Puan Noor Aishah

0
SINGAPORE: A beloved humanitarian who touched the lives of...

Gov’t scrambles to shield businesses as US tariff shockwaves hit—new taskforce deployed in 3-front strategy

0
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) was launched...

Singapore businesses record lowest ransomware attacks in Southeast Asia in 2024

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore businesses recorded the lowest number of ransomware...

Business

Singapore Politics

Peoples Voice chief confirms he is fronting three-cornered contest for Potong Pasir

0
SINGAPORE: Peoples Voice (PV) party chief Lim Tean has...

GE2025: RDU wins praise for ceding Jalan Kayu after WP requests the ward

0
SINGAPORE: In a surprising shift from its earlier stance,...

Jamus Lim: I am not a natural-born politician

0
SINGAPORE: In the run-up to the General Election (GE)...

He Ting Ru on new WP candidate Michael Thng: About time he #SteppedUp!

0
SINGAPORE: Over the past few days, The Workers’ Party’s...

© The Independent Singapore