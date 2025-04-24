Thursday, April 24, 2025
Singapore sees over 66% jump in flexible job postings compared to last year

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
SINGAPORE: Opportunities for flexible work in Singapore have risen, with over 66% of job postings mentioning terms like “work from home” or “work remotely” between March 2024 and March 2025, reports Singapore Business Review, citing data from job platform Indeed. However, this growth has not been evenly spread across all sectors.

Roles in security and public safety went up by 24%, while scientific research positions increased by 16%. Other areas that saw growth included logistic support, which rose by 10.9%, and data analytics, which went up by 10.8%.

Meanwhile, flexible work opportunities dropped sharply in certain job sectors. Cleaning and sanitation jobs fell by 43%, while childcare and driving both dropped by 27%. Loading and stocking roles were also down by 26%.

APAC senior economist Callam Pickering at Indeed noted that Singapore’s labour market remains “undeniably tight” overall, with an unemployment rate of just 1.9%. Despite this, the country still faces skill shortages. He said that while the most severe shortages have eased in the past year, many roles remain hard to fill.

Pickering said that ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty would likely weigh on job creation in the city-state, adding, “Global growth is likely to be much lower than was expected even a couple of months ago.”

Last November, it was reported only 16% of Singapore employers support full remote work. However, 76% continue to provide hybrid options, as workplace flexibility remains a key factor in attracting and retaining employees. /TISG 

Read also: 2025 Future Jobs Report: 4 in 10 employers to cut workforce due to AI, but expert says jobs will just have “evolved versions”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

