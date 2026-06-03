‘Well done and keep going,’ PM Wong praises Loh Kean Yew after 2nd place finish at Singapore Open

SINGAPORE: After falling to French badminton player Alex Lanier at the final of the Singapore Open on Sunday (May 31), Loh Kean Yew received only praise and words of encouragement from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Loh, who had won the men’s singles title at the 2021 BWF World Championships. At present, he is ranked 14th in the world.

Singaporeans watched with bated breath last week as Loh advanced from the rounds, quarter and semi-finals, defeating such formidable foes as Taiwan’s Chi Yu-jen. And though he won the first set against the 21-year-old Lanier, a rising star in the badminton world, the French athlete, currently ranked 9th in the world, ultimately bested him in a 74-minute match.

Nevertheless, PM Wong noted that Loh had made a strong showing at the Singapore Open.

“We are proud of his determination and fighting spirit. While the result did not go his way today, he has shown what it means to compete with courage and resilience throughout the tournament. Well done and keep going, Loh Kean Yew,” he wrote in a social media post.

President Tharman, meanwhile, called Loh’s performance “a beautiful run” in a Facebook post, and noted that “He’s back in form – with skilfully placed smashes, sometimes unbelievable saves, and calmness under pressure.”

He also pointed out that Loh is the third Singaporean to reach the men’s singles final in more than 60 years, with the last time being Ronald Susilo in 2002.

As for Loh himself, he admitted that the defeat had been “disappointing” and “a tough pill to swallow.”

“I had much more to show, but I didn’t manage my expectations well,” he wrote, adding an apology to the fans who had come to support him, calling them amazing.

“Thank you all for cheering for me so loudly! It really helped motivate me to stay more and more focused. We keep our heads up, smile, and move forward. I’ll keep learning and hope to become better and better,” he added, thanking the team who has been helping him “behind the scenes as well.”

The former world champion is not slowing down in any way, however. He is set for his next match, this time at the 2026 Indonesia Open, which takes place from June 2 to 7 in Jakarta. Loh’s first game is against Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long on Wednesday (June 3). /TISG

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