SINGAPORE: Only 16% of Singapore employers support full remote work for knowledge workers, marking a sharp drop from 42% last year. This means 84% of employers in Singapore do not support a fully remote setup for their employees.

Despite this, the Singapore Business Review reported that 76% of Singapore employers continue to provide hybrid work options, higher than the global average of 72%. These employers allow employees to work remotely two to four days a week, an increase from last year’s 54% compared to the global average of 65%.

Organisations view the social and collaborative benefits of work as major motivators for having employees spend time in the office.

However, compared to 5% globally, only 2% of Singapore employers expect knowledge workers to work fully on-site.

Workplace flexibility continues to be a major factor in attracting and retaining employees. In fact, 40% of Singapore workers listed enhanced flexibility as their second most important reason for considering a new role, which is similar to the global average. This comes just after higher salary packages, which 47% of Singaporeans (compared to 39% globally) listed as their top reason.

EY Asean People Consulting Leader Samir Bedi noted that while many organisations are encouraging employees to return to the office, survey results show that employers in Singapore continue to value flexible work arrangements.

“This commitment to flexibility is promising as we approach the implementation of the new government guidelines on flexible work arrangements in December,” he said.

He added that as organisations adapt to these guidelines, a positive shift in workplace culture is expected, one that prioritises both employee well-being and business performance. /TISG

