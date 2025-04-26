JS-SEZ draws nearly 90% of Johor’s Q1 investments; Trade and Investment Minister Zafrul says zone is key to ASEAN supply chain security

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIA: The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) is rapidly positioning itself as a regional economic powerhouse, having drawn close to 90% of Johor’s RM27.4 billion (S$8.23 billion) in new investments in the first quarter of 2025, according to Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Speaking at the JS-SEZ Joint Business and Investment Forum, the minister said the zone is emerging as a strategic model for cross-border collaboration and economic resilience in Southeast Asia.

A magnet for regional investment

According to The Edge Malaysia, JS-SEZ’s strong performance in Q1 demonstrates growing investor confidence in its potential. The zone, a joint initiative between Malaysia and Singapore, is designed to leverage the complementary strengths of both nations and has already become the primary destination for new capital inflows into Johor.

“Johor, Malaysia, and Singapore have complementary strengths, and this is what the JS-SEZ is all about,” Zafrul said. “If you look at the geographical area, it is a very compelling argument that no other area can represent these unique qualities and resources, combined with the logistics and access to a global financial centre.”

Targeting strategic sectors and supply chain resilience

Zafrul emphasised that the JS-SEZ must now focus on drawing “the right kind of investment that could diversify the supply chain and, in turn, help build the nation’s supply chain resiliency and security.”

With global trade still impacted by tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty, he called on ASEAN and partner countries to collaborate in strengthening regional economic networks. “Amid all this discussion, we should refocus on issues or areas where we can cooperate to mitigate those impacts, and we would like to invite investors from the rest of the ASEAN and ASEAN partner countries to also join us at the JS-SEZ,” he said, as reported by The Edge Malaysia.

Blueprint for ASEAN-level economic cooperation

Signed on Jan 6, 2024, by the leaders of Malaysia and Singapore, the JS-SEZ agreement is intended to serve as a platform to jointly attract global investments and support Singaporean companies looking to expand into the Malaysian side of the zone.

Under the agreement, both countries committed to promoting investment in 11 key sectors, including digital economy, manufacturing, logistics, and green technology.

Nine flagship zones have been determined within the JS-SEZ, spanning Johor Bahru City Centre, Iskandar Puteri, Tanjung Pelepas-Tanjung Bin, Pasir Gudang, Senai-Skudai, Sedenak, Forest City, Desaru, and the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex.

Public sentiment reflects optimism and support

Public response to the JS-SEZ’s momentum has been overwhelmingly positive on social media, with many Malaysians expressing pride and encouragement. Comments such as “Congratulations on the great work for Malaysia!” and “Continue the good relationship between S’pore and M’sia!” reflect widespread support for the cross-border initiative.

Others praised the leadership behind the efforts, with remarks like “Team TZA is the best!” celebrating Minister Tengku Zafrul’s role in driving the zone’s development.

A cross-border partnership amid global uncertainty

The two-day JS-SEZ forum, themed “JS-SEZ: Bridging Economies, Strengthening Supply Chains”, was jointly organised by Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Johor state government.

Zafrul highlighted the strategic value of this binational initiative, stating to The Edge Malaysia, “With the current tariff issues affecting the global economy, the JS-SEZ is a compelling joint proposition by Malaysia and Singapore to elevate and strengthen the ASEAN supply chain.”

As global supply chains seek stability and diversification, the JS-SEZ stands out as a forward-looking model for ASEAN cooperation, one rooted in shared prosperity, resilience, and strategic connectivity.

