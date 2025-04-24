RTS seen as ‘game changer’ for Johor-Singapore ties, cautious optimism encouraged

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIA: The Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS), slated to begin operations in 2027, is being hailed as a “game changer” and a key enabler for seamless commutes, cross-border connectivity, and economic renewal between Johor and Singapore.

As reported by Malay Mail, the RTS is expected to significantly ease congestion on the overburdened Johor Causeway, one of the busiest land crossings globally, and enhance integration under the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). By offering faster immigration clearance and improved transport flow, it is also seen as a strategic boost for tourism, trade and talent mobility.

However, industry players have also cautioned that more needs to be done to prepare Johor’s workforce for the economic shifts ahead.

Easing congestion, enabling change

The Johor Causeway currently handles between 430,000 and 450,000 daily travellers. The RTS is designed to carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, providing a timely solution to cross-border traffic woes, especially during peak commuting periods.

South Johor Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Association adviser Teh Kee Sin told Malay Mail that while the RTS is widely welcomed, manpower challenges persist.

“Yes, we support the government’s RTS initiatives on seamless connectivity between Johor Baru and Singapore, that is our closest neighbour and also biggest trading partner. However, we are also realistic about the eventual lack of skilled locals for our own industries. We need solutions to address the issue of staff shortage, which has been acute and growing since the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Retaining talent amid regional integration

Property consultant Samuel Tan, chief executive of Olive Tree Property Consultants, views the RTS as a well-timed development aligned with broader regional goals. He noted that Johor’s proximity and affordability would continue to attract Malaysians working in Singapore, but emphasised the need to create long-term incentives for local employment.

“So, the pull factor for Malaysians to work in Singapore is very strong,” he told Malay Mail, adding that Johor must focus on “building long-term value propositions for employees”.

Tourism hopes to gain ground

Tourism and hospitality leaders in Johor are also optimistic. Ivan Teo, the chairman of the Johor chapter of the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH), said the RTS could boost weekday visitor traffic and help local hotels stabilise revenue streams.

“Rather than dwelling on negativity, hoteliers need to be creative to navigate the issues and I believe that in every threat there are also opportunities. Anticipating that with the convenience of cross border travel with the availability of the RTS, volume of visitors from Singapore will be incremental and thus will offset the threats,” Teo told Malay Mail.

Currently, hotels see spikes during weekends. But with RTS operations in place, Teo hopes occupancy rates will improve throughout the week, helping the industry offer more competitive wages and retain staff.

“With the RTS, hotels expect to enjoy good occupancy throughout the week and hence give better wages to our associates. This may yet become a retention factor without them choosing to travel to Singapore daily to work. We believe with much training, good incentives and good hotel management, we will be able to grow tourism together with other tourism players in the state,” he said.

Investing in future-ready skills

Stakeholders agreed that strengthening Johor’s talent base is vital to maximising the benefits of the RTS and JS-SEZ.

“In the mid to long-term and the roll-out of JS-SEZ, I am optimistic that Johor can attract more quality investments to create job opportunities with higher salaries,” Tan told Malay Mail.

“In addition, the authorities should intensify the collaboration with the various related industries to provide more training for local workers. Life-long learning is crucial to enable the workers to learn new skills, multi-task and increase the productivity. Increasing the overall productivity is one practical way to elevate the worker’s salary and retain the workers,” he added.

Johor MAH secretary Yvonne Loh also called for innovative ways to cultivate employee development.

“There is a need to enhance employee skills and knowledge by exposing them to different roles, tasks and responsibilities within an organisation in the hope that it creates better workforce retention. In a way, it is to also discourage local talents from seeking employment in Singapore,” she told Malay Mail.

Public comments reflect optimism about connectivity and cultural exchange

Public sentiment online has largely been positive, with many expressing optimism about the Rapid Transit System’s potential to reshape cross-border travel and boost regional engagement.

“Certainly the RTS will increase tourism for both sides,” one Facebook user noted, pointing to the expected uptick in weekend and short-term travel across the Johor Strait.

Another user wrote, “People can now travel easily, especially those who landed in S’pore and wants to go to Malaysia,” reflecting the convenience the RTS promises for international travellers using Singapore as a gateway.

Beyond logistics, some users also highlighted the cultural value of the RTS. “People can visit Johor and can feel the different atmosphere,” one commenter shared, suggesting that the rail link could enrich understanding and appreciation between communities on both sides of the border.

These comments underscore the broader hopes that the RTS will be more than just a transport link, but also a bridge for cultural exchange, tourism, and shared economic opportunity.

Looking ahead: Challenges and opportunities

As construction progresses, uncertainties remain — including RTS ticket pricing and adjustments to Singapore’s immigration policies. Nonetheless, the consensus is that the RTS holds vast potential to reshape Johor’s economic and social landscape.

With careful coordination between public agencies and private stakeholders, and a renewed focus on workforce readiness, the RTS could play a defining role in Johor’s transition into a vibrant, competitive, and integrated regional hub.

