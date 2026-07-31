SIA named Singapore’s most attractive employer

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has reclaimed the title of Singapore’s most attractive employer for 2026, topping Randstad’s latest Employer Branding Survey after being absent from the rankings for the past two years following its induction into the consultancy’s Employer Branding Hall of Fame.

The annual survey, released by global human resources consultancy Randstad on Thursday (July 30), gathered the views of 2,500 respondents in Singapore to better understand perceptions of employer branding and workplace conditions.

According to the report, SIA stood out for its strong corporate reputation, effective adoption of modern technology and innovation, and high levels of leadership and management capabilities. Randstad said these strengths have helped the national carrier attract and retain talent in an increasingly competitive labour market.

Rounding out this year’s top 10 most attractive employers were Changi Airport Group in second place, followed by DBS Group, biotechnology firm Illumina, semiconductor company UTAC, Marina Bay Sands, Pratt & Whitney, NTT Group, Infineon Technologies and French pharmaceutical company Sanofi.

Changi Airport Group had claimed the top spot in last year’s rankings. Before that, SIA led the list for three consecutive editions between 2019 and 2023. The airline did not take part in the rankings in 2024 and 2025 after being inducted into Randstad’s Employer Branding Hall of Fame.

Randstad Singapore said employers seeking to strengthen Singapore’s position as a high-value talent hub must pay closer attention to workforce development while addressing the priorities that matter most to employees. The consultancy said SIA’s ability to combine a trusted brand with credibility, innovation and strong leadership has enabled it to remain an employer of choice.

Responding to the recognition, an SIA spokesperson said the airline was honoured to be named one of Singapore’s most attractive employers and expressed appreciation to its employees for their continued support.

The spokesperson added that SIA would continue fostering a culture of innovation while investing in learning and development initiatives to help employees build meaningful and fulfilling careers within the company.

The survey also examined perceptions across different industries. Among the 14 sectors assessed, life sciences emerged as the most attractive, recording a score of 75.6. Hospitality and leisure services ranked second, while the services sector—which includes security, facilities management and catering services—shared the second position. Semiconductor manufacturing placed third.

Beyond employer rankings, the findings highlighted what workers value most when choosing an employer. A good work-life balance remained the top priority for respondents, cited by 68% of those surveyed. Competitive salaries and benefits followed closely behind, with 64% identifying them as key factors in deciding where to work.