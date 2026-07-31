CNB seizes S$142,000 in drugs including 5.5kg of cannabis across two locations in single-day operation

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested three Singaporeans on July 27, 2026, in a swift two-stage drug operation spanning Ang Mo Kio and Pasir Ris, seizing a combined haul of approximately 5,520 g of cannabis, 132 g of ‘Ice’, 145 g of ketamine, and four LSD stamps. The seized drugs were estimated to be worth more than S$142,000 and capable of feeding the addiction of 860 abusers for a week.

In the afternoon, CNB officers arrested a 34-year-old man at a void deck in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 for suspected drug trafficking. He was escorted to his hideout, a residential unit in an adjacent block, where officers found four LSD stamps, approximately 879 g of cannabis, and about 123 g of ‘Ice’.

Building on information from the first arrest, CNB officers swiftly conducted a second operation and arrested a 29-year-old man at a lift landing in the vicinity of Pasir Ris Street 11. He was escorted to his residential unit in the same block, where the larger portion of the day’s haul was recovered. Approximately 4,641 g of cannabis and 145 g of ketamine were found. The seizure included two packets of cannabis found on the man, multiple packets of cannabis and ketamine recovered from within the unit, and blocks of cannabis found outside the unit.

Later in the afternoon, a 27-year-old man was arrested at his residential unit in the vicinity of Jalan Bukit Ho Swee for suspected drug offences. A search of the unit recovered approximately 9 g of ‘Ice’.

The quantity of cannabis involved in the Pasir Ris case is particularly significant under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act. Trafficking more than 500 g of cannabis carries the mandatory death penalty, and the 4,641 g recovered from the 29-year-old’s unit far exceeds that threshold. Investigations into all three arrested suspects are ongoing.

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