The job hopper’s dilemma: Malaysian Reddit breaks down whether a guaranteed bonus is worth staying for

MALAYSIA: A post on Reddit’s r/MalaysianPF talked about a dilemma that will feel familiar to anyone who has ever received a job offer at the wrong time of year: a guaranteed RM20,000 (S$6,320) bonus sitting three months away, versus a RM1,300 monthly salary increase that starts now.

The original poster earns RM6,700 gross per month, with a guaranteed three-month annual bonus paid out in March. They have just secured a new offer at RM8,000 and the new employer is willing to let them start after serving the standard three-month notice period. That means tendering next week would put their start date in early November, just a few months before the bonus payout.

Their question: take the new job now and forfeit RM20,000, or stay until March, collect the bonus, then job hunt again?

The math, laid out clearly

The most useful contribution in the thread came from a commenter who ran the numbers rather than just offering an opinion.

“Purely from the monetary perspective, it would take you around 15 months to ‘break even’ the bonus you would forgo with the salary increase (RM20k ÷ RM1.3k = 15 months) and you won’t get any bonus most likely in 2027 since you only joined in Nov 2026. So it does not make sense from the monetary perspective.”

Despite the math, several commenters argued that jumping now was still the right call, but they stated different reasons.

One pointed to the uncertainty of assuming the same opportunity would be available again in March. “Can you guarantee yourself a position like this next year March? That company will pay you bonus as well; it’s like losing out on short-term cash while securing a higher-paying job.”

Another user offered a different perspective: “If you were really happy in your current role, you wouldn’t have secured a new job offer anyway, right?”

One commenter offered a practical middle path: “Ask for a sign-in bonus. State that you will miss your bonus.”

How to think about it

The original poster asked for a framework to think clearly about the decision, and the thread’s collective answer suggests three questions worth working through.

First, is the RM20,000 actually guaranteed? Bonus cultures shift, companies restructure, and “pretty much guaranteed” is not the same as contractually guaranteed. If there is any risk of the bonus being reduced or withheld, that changes how they should think about this decision.

Second, how good is the new offer on non-financial grounds, i.e. the role, the company, the career trajectory? An RM1,300 monthly increase in a job with better growth prospects could be worth more than the bonus over a longer time horizon.

Third, is there any likelihood of negotiating a sign-on bonus with the new employer? If yes, try it before making a final decision. If no, at least the decision is made with full information.

Read also: ‘Just go, man’: Malaysians urge Penang technician to accept S$6,000 Singapore job