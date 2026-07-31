Why are Singapore fresh graduates still struggling to get a job when more than 32K entry-level PMET jobs are available?

SINGAPORE: Singapore has more entry-level professional jobs than fresh graduates entering the workforce each year. Yet many degree holders are still finding it hard to secure their first full-time role.

The contrast has puzzled many job seekers. One graduate, despite graduating at the top of a local university cohort, completing four internships, attending career fairs and sending more than 300 applications in the finance sector, still hadn’t secured a permanent job.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), there were 32,800 entry-level Professional, Managerial, Executive and Technician (PMET) vacancies in recent quarters.

Around 25,000 to 30,000 university graduates enter Singapore’s workforce annually, suggesting there are more entry-level positions than graduates to fill them. However, the numbers don’t tell the whole story. Employers, educators and graduates say today’s challenge isn’t a lack of jobs but a growing mismatch between graduates’ expectations and employers’ needs, Vulcan Post reported (July 23).

Not every industry is hiring fresh graduates equally

Some industries continue to offer plenty of opportunities to newcomers.

Public administration, education, healthcare and social services are among the most welcoming sectors, with more than half their vacancies suitable for applicants with little or no work experience.

Manufacturing, construction, transport and administrative support services also continue to recruit many entry-level workers, particularly engineers and quantity surveyors.

The picture is changing in the industries many graduates aspire to join. Finance, insurance and infocomm offer attractive salaries and career prospects, but only about a quarter of available roles are suitable for fresh graduates.

Competition has become much tougher, making these sectors harder to enter than headline vacancy numbers suggest.

Graduates and employers are looking for different things

Industry leaders say the problem is less about job shortages and more about alignment.

Derrick Teo, Chief Executive of Elitez Group, said employers are hiring, but recruitment has become far more selective than it was just a few years ago. Companies increasingly expect graduates to possess practical skills and be ready to contribute from day one.

The technology sector illustrates this change.

Demand surged during the pandemic before slowing again. While around 5,300 vacancies remained in the first quarter of 2026, only about 1,200 were suitable for entry-level applicants. At the same time, the number of IT graduates has almost doubled in recent years, intensifying competition for every opening.

Computing graduates who once received several job offers before graduation are now spending much longer securing their first role.

Internships have become almost essential

Internships are no longer viewed as an advantage. Many employers now treat them as a basic requirement.

Graduates interviewed for the report said competition for internships has become so intense that students are accepting placements wherever they can find them, including smaller firms, simply to gain practical experience.

Some final-year students couldn’t secure internships at all and instead completed capstone projects to graduate.

Educators say employers increasingly value candidates who can demonstrate real workplace experience, technical skills, adaptability and the ability to contribute immediately.

Expectations also play a role

Employers aren’t the only ones becoming more selective. Some graduates continue to target only certain industries or employers, while others delay accepting offers in hopes of securing higher salaries or more prestigious positions.

A 2025 MOM School-to-Work Transition Study found many graduates expected starting salaries above the median for their chosen fields. The gap was especially noticeable among graduates in information technology, business and science disciplines.

Experts encouraged students to broaden their search rather than focusing solely on technology giants, noting that government agencies, banks, healthcare organisations, and many traditional industries are also recruiting technology professionals.

AI is changing recruitment more than replacing jobs

Artificial intelligence has become another concern for graduates entering the workforce.

While AI adoption is highest in infocomm, professional services, and finance, relatively few companies reported reducing hiring due to the technology.

Instead, educators say AI is reshaping the skills employers expect. Graduates who can use AI responsibly to improve their work and demonstrate those skills through projects are likely to stand out.

Ironically, many graduates feel AI affects them first during recruitment itself.

Several described AI-powered résumé screening systems as a “black hole”, with applications disappearing without feedback. One graduate said he had submitted about 150 applications this year, received only one verbal offer and then waited nearly two months without further updates.

Finding the right fit matters more than counting vacancies

Singapore’s graduate job market isn’t short of opportunities, but finding the right match has become more difficult. Competition is strongest in the industries that attract the most graduates, while many other sectors continue to struggle to recruit young professionals.

Graduates who broaden their search, build practical skills and stay open to different career paths may find opportunities more quickly than those waiting for the perfect first job.

A few years ago, graduates had the upper hand. Today, employers do. This doesn’t mean opportunities have disappeared. It means the first step into the workforce now demands greater flexibility, stronger practical experience and a willingness to look beyond the most popular industries.