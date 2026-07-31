SG Police: Appeal for information on girl, 15, missing since June 29, last seen in Block 443A New Punggol Road, wearing black top, shorts and slippers

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has appealed for public help to locate 15-year-old Destinee Loo Xing Yi, who has been missing since June. The appeal was issued after she couldn’t be found despite police efforts.

According to the SPF (July 29), Ms Destinee Loo was last seen near Block 443A New Punggol Road at about 8.30 pm on June 29, 2026. She was wearing a black top, shorts and slippers.

Police seek public assistance

Police have asked anyone who has seen Destinee or knows where she may be to come forward.

Members of the public can call the Police Hotline on 1800-255-0000. Information can also be submitted through the Police’s i-Witness portal. SPF said all information received will be kept strictly confidential.

A month has passed since she was last seen

The appeal comes about a month after Destinee was last seen.

Missing person appeals rely heavily on timely information from the public. Even details that may seem minor could help investigators piece together a person’s movements.

Police have released a description of her clothing to help people identify her if they have seen her.

Community support can make a difference

In missing person cases, every lead matters. Friends, neighbours and people who were in the area may remember something that seemed unimportant at the time.

Sharing verified police appeals instead of rumours also helps keep public attention focused on accurate information while protecting the search effort.

If you have information about Destinee’s whereabouts, contact the police directly rather than posting unverified claims online.

A missing-person appeal is one of those moments when the public can genuinely help. A single accurate tip, no matter how small it seems, could be the one that helps reunite someone with their family as soon as possible.

Read related: SG Police: Appeal for information on two boys, 12 and 13, missing since June 29, last seen in Block 492E Tampines Street