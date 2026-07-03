SG Police: Appeal for information on two boys, 12 and 13, missing since June 29, last seen in Block 492E Tampines Street

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of two brothers who have been missing since June 29.

According to the SPF, 12-year-old Mr Muhammad Aydrian Ruhazeeq Bin Muhammad Basil Hafidin and his 13-year-old brother, Mr Muhammad Ayden Ruhazeeq Bin Muhammad Basil Hafidin, were last seen near Block 492E Tampines Street at about 7 pm on June 29.

The police issued the appeal on July 1, 2026, hoping members of the public could help with the search.

Police released clothing details to help identify the missing boys

Police said Muhammad Aydrian was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, while Muhammad Ayden was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt.

The clothing descriptions were released to make it easier for members of the public to recognise the boys if they were seen after they went missing. Such details are commonly included in missing person appeals to support search efforts and encourage timely reports.

The public is asked to contact the police with any information on the missing children

The SPF urged anyone who may have seen the brothers or knows their whereabouts to contact the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Information can also be submitted through the i-Witness portal on the Singapore Police Force website. Police said every piece of information will be treated with strict confidence.

Public support plays an important role in the search

Police appeals that depend on the public’s help, especially during the early stages of a search. A sighting, CCTV footage or even a small detail about where the boys may have been seen could help investigators piece together their movements.

Anyone who believes they have useful information is encouraged to contact the police without delay. A speedy report could make a meaningful difference in helping reunite the brothers with their family.

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