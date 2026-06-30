SG Police: Appeal for information on girl, 14, missing since June 17, last seen in Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is asking the public to help locate Ms Lee Jia Xuan, 14, who has been missing since June 17.

According to the Singapore Police Force, Jia was last seen at about 12 pm near Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian. She was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time.

The police released the appeal on June 29 as efforts continue to trace the teenager’s whereabouts. Members of the public who may have seen her or know where she could be are urged to contact the authorities.

Police urge witnesses to come forward

SPF said anyone with information should call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit details through the i-Witness portal on the Singapore Police Force website.

The police said all information received will be treated with strict confidence. Even minor details could help investigators piece together Jia’s movements before she went missing.

Public cooperation has played an important role in past missing person cases, where timely information has helped officers locate people safely.

Public appeals widen the search

Police appeals are issued to reach more people beyond the immediate neighbourhood. Someone may have seen the missing person while commuting, shopping or passing through the area without realising the sighting could be important.

Sharing official police notices also helps reduce the spread of rumours and false information online. The authorities encourage the public to rely on verified updates instead of speculation on social media.

Cases involving missing children and teenagers tend to raise strong public concern because families are left searching for answers while police continue their investigations.

Every piece of information counts

As police continue efforts to trace Jia’s whereabouts, anyone who may have seen her since June 17 or has information that could assist investigators is encouraged to come forward as soon as possible.

Even a single verified sighting can help narrow the search and guide investigators in the right direction.

One of the best ways to help is to stay alert, share only verified police appeals, and contact the authorities if you have information that could help bring Jia home safely.

Read related: SG Police: Appeal for information on girl, 16, missing since June 20, last seen in 69 Wan Tho Avenue, wearing brown jacket and skirt