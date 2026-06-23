SG Police: Appeal for information on girl, 16, missing since June 20, last seen in 69 Wan Tho Avenue, wearing brown jacket and skirt

SINGAPORE: Police are seeking the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Tan Mei Yi Vivian, who has been missing since Saturday, June 20.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Ms Tan was last seen at about 3:30 pm in the vicinity of 69 Wan Tho Avenue. She was wearing a brown jacket and a skirt at the time.

The appeal was issued on June 21 as officers continued efforts to trace her whereabouts.

The public is asked to come forward with information

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Ms Tan or has information about her location to contact them.

Members of the public can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information through the SPF’s i-Witness portal. All information received will be treated with strict confidence.

Missing person appeals rely on community support

Public appeals are an important tool when police are searching for missing persons, especially in the early stages of investigations.

Information from residents, commuters, shop owners, or people who may have been in the area can sometimes help investigators piece together a person’s movements.

Police regularly issue missing-person appeals to raise public awareness and increase the chances of locating individuals safely in Singapore.

Every detail can help in the search

Missing-person appeals from the police are shared across communities because even a small observation can prove useful in the search.

A sighting, a conversation, or information about their recent movements may help investigators build a clearer picture of where a missing person has been and where they were headed next.

Timely information from residents, commuters, business owners, and community members has helped police locate missing individuals in past cases.

As such, while missing-person cases may be resolved over time, authorities stress that any additional details, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem, can help speed up the process.

So anyone who believes they may have seen Ms Tan Mei Yi Vivian is encouraged to contact the police as soon as possible.

When the public comes across an official missing-person appeal such as this, sharing verified information responsibly and staying alert to surroundings can help reunite families and loved ones sooner.