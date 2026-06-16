SG Police: Appeal for information on girl, 16, missing since May 26, last seen in Block 679 Hougang Ave 8, wearing navy-coloured T-shirt, long pants with elephant prints

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old girl has been missing since late May, and the Singapore Police are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help locate her.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Ms Dory Tan Qi En, 16, was last seen at about 5 pm on May 26, 2026, near Block 679 Hougang Avenue 8. She was wearing a navy-coloured T-shirt and long pants with elephant prints when she was last seen.

The appeal was issued on June 15, almost three weeks after her disappearance, as investigators continue efforts to trace her whereabouts.

She was last seen in a residential neighbourhood

The area where Dory was last spotted is a residential neighbourhood at Block 679, Hougang Avenue 8, which is also close to Xinmin Primary School and Xinmin Secondary School, with regular activity from students, residents and commuters.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unknown. Anyone who was in the area that evening, or who may have seen Dory since then, is urged to contact the authorities.

Contact the Police if you know something about her whereabouts

Anyone with information about Dory’s whereabouts can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000. Information can also be submitted online through the SPF’s i-Witness portal. Police said all information provided will be kept strictly confidential.

Public help is needed to search for her

Police may issue appeals when search leads are limited and additional information is needed.

Missing person appeals rely heavily on information from members of the public. Even small details, such as sightings or conversations, can help investigators build a helpful idea of a person’s movements.

Every missing person case affects more than just the individual involved. Families, friends and communities are left waiting for answers while searches continue.

If you know something, report it. What may even seem like a small piece of information could provide police with a crucial lead in an ongoing search and eventually reunite a grieving family with their loved one.