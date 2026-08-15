‘Garbage piled up to the ceiling’: Older sister gets court order to clear sibling’s hoarded HDB unit

SINGAPORE: It is common for sisters to have misunderstandings, but in this case, the older sister needed to file a court order for her younger sister, who had been hoarding clutter for the past few years, to clear their unit.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, they have received a report that there was a so-called ‘garbage house’ in Tampines Street, which needed a large-scale clean-up. It was reported that the neighbour of the unit had placed air fresheners and mosquito coils outside their door and admitted that the female resident living in the unit has had a serious hoarding problem for over five years now.

A 55-year-old resident who lives nearby admitted that the female resident in the garbage room, who is in her 60s, often brings home various items to keep. With this, the neighbour admitted that she can smell an odour coming from the unit in her own kitchen.

“The house was full of garbage, piled up to the ceiling, making it impossible to walk,” the resident declared.

When reporters visited the area, the unit had been emptied, and eight large boxes and a suitcase were placed outside. Furthermore, a High Court order was posted on the unit door, stating that the applicant, who happened to be the older sister of the resident, requested her younger sister to vacate the unit within four weeks and return the keys.

The neighbour also shared that people came and emptied the house, hauling away five large trucks full of miscellaneous items.

With this, it was said that the resident who used to live in the unit has now been wandering around the HDB estate and behaving strangely. When a reporter tried to speak to her, she refused to answer.

Other neighbours also admitted: “Sometimes I see her sitting on the stairs reading the newspaper late at night, and I also see her downstairs or in a nearby coffee shop. I don’t know where she lives now.”

Other related news

In similar news related to neighbour concerns, there was a report where one Singapore resident shared an experience with a few elderly neighbours whose questions gradually started to feel more intrusive, asking: “How do you deal with nosy neighbours in Singapore?”

The resident said initially, they would spend around 10 to 15 minutes talking with the neighbours to be friendly, but after several conversations, the questions from them started to feel like more than simple curiosity.

Read more about the news story here.