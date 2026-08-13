Singapore resident struggles with nosy neighbours who keep asking personal questions

SINGAPORE: It’s not unusual for neighbours to become curious about each other’s lives, especially when someone is new to the area. One Singapore resident recently shared their experience with a few elderly neighbours whose questions gradually started to feel more intrusive, asking: “How do you deal with nosy neighbours in Singapore?”

The resident said they had recently moved to a new place and initially welcomed the neighbours’ attempts to chat. They would spend around 10 to 15 minutes talking with them to be friendly, but after several conversations, the questions started to feel like more than simple curiosity.

“Basically you can feel the subtle transition from curiosity to being nosy,” the netizen declared.

With this, the netizen sought advice on how to deal with these neighbours. Several netizens shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. One claimed that he/she should confuse them and ask them back.

“You need to be more aggressive than them and usually once they realise that they are giving away more info than they received, they will usually back off,” the comment claimed. Another admitted that the neighbours are lacking boundaries and he/she is not drawing his/her own.

“Decide for yourself if their ‘friendship’ is what you need,” the comment added.

Moreover, some stated that maybe the neighbours really just wanted to make friends and stated: “I would say it could be a cultural thing, maybe not intentionally trying to offend you.. perhaps take it positively that they have an interest in getting to know you more..”

One more comment declared: “I usually just give a vague answer without oversharing and don’t leave much room for follow-up questions.”

“People are forever curious… Always pretend you didn’t hear that question and interject with another question, best if it’s about them. Lead the mind elsewhere,” a comment concluded.

For now, the resident has plenty of options: answer vaguely, change the subject, ask the neighbours about themselves, or simply draw a clearer line around what they are comfortable sharing.