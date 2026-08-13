Pritam Singh struck off rolls of advocates and solicitors

SINGAPORE: Pritam Singh, the beleaguered leader of the opposition Workers’ Party, has been struck off the roll of advocates and solicitors, with the Court of Three Judges announcing its judgment on Thursday (Aug 13).

Mr Singh, who has been representing Aljunied in Parliament since 2011, is a non-practising lawyer.

On March 12, the Law Society initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Singh, who had been formally charged with two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee on March 19, 2024. He was found guilty of this charge on February 17, 2025, and fined S$14,000.

Although he appealed his conviction, on December 4, 2025, the High Court upheld the decision.

For situations involving lawyers, after the Law Society brings charges, a disciplinary tribunal gives its ruling on the case. If disciplinary action is deemed necessary, the Law Society applies to the Supreme Court for a hearing to be held by the Court of Three Judges. The court may impose such penalties as fines, suspension, or disbarment.

The Court of Three Judges is the highest disciplinary body for lawyers and decides whether sanctions should be imposed.

The Aug 13 hearing was presided over by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, and Justice Kannan Ramesh and Justice See Kee Oon were the two other judges on the panel.

According to reports from CNA, Mr Singh left the court after telling the press he would not comment.

The decision for Mr Singh to be struck off the roll was based on the false answers he had given the Committee of Privileges. According to Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, the falsehood Mr Singh had given was an important element of the offences for which he was convicted.

Furthermore, both the WP leader and the Law Society were in agreement that the legal threshold for preventing being struck from the roll had not been met.

Senior Counsel Cavinder Bull, who represented the Law Society, stated that Mr Singh should receive the same treatment as any other lawyer in a similar situation, and Mt Singh’s lawyer, Senior Counsel Chelva Retnam Rajah, said that his client accepted the results of his cases, including their consequences.

For costs and disbursements, he has been ordered to pay S$5,808. /TISG

Read also: Raeesah Khan fallout deepens as Law Society initiates disciplinary proceedings against Pritam Singh