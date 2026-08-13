Lim Tean hid in JB rental flat before getting arrested by Malaysian police

SINGAPORE: The question of lawyer Lim Tean’s whereabouts between the time after he left Singapore until he was arrested in Johor Bahru appears to have been answered, with a report saying he hid out in a rental apartment in the Malaysian city.

The 61-year-old Lim, who earlier this year had been given a jail sentence of three months for practising law without a valid certificate, was supposed to have turned himself in to the authorities at noon on Aug 3 so that he could begin serving his sentence.

However, after his bailor and lawyer could not contact him on that day, a warrant was issued for his arrest in Singapore.

On Aug 6, he was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police in Johor Bahru. According to the Singapore Police Force, it collaborated with Malaysian authorities to ensure Lim would return to Singapore. They handed Lim over to Singaporean authorities on Tuesday (Aug 11), and upon his return to the city-state, he was immediately arrested.

And now, a report from Shin Min Daily News has shone a light on Lim’s whereabouts when he was missing.

According to the Chinese-language daily, Lim allegedly hid at a flat for rent at the Southkey Mosaic Condominium, and it was at this location that he was arrested by Malaysian police.

The building is said to be a popular venue for Singaporeans visiting Johor Bahru, Shin Min Daily News reported, adding that it is only 20 minutes away from the checkpoint. Sources told the Chinese daily that Lim had crossed into Malaysia by land.

On Aug 6, Malaysian authorities knocked on the door of the rental apartment, where Lim is said to have refused to answer when he was called by the police by name, and instead locked himself in for two hours.

When the authorities were finally able to arrest him, a number of witnesses saw him leaving the building with the police.

Two men charged for helping Lim Tean

On Aug 8, two Singaporeans, Sulaiman Muhammad Firdaus, 37, and Mohammad Adam Abd Karim, 44, were charged with helping Lim escape from the city-state.

They were accused of participating in a conspiracy that could defeat the course of justice. The men could serve as much as seven years of jail time, be made to pay a fine, or both.

According to court documents, Adam made arrangements for Lim to leave Singapore illegally, and the two men each face one charge linked to the alleged conspiracy. /TISG

Read also: ‘What is he thinking?’ Singaporeans react to Lim Tean’s arrest