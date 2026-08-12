SINGAPORE: After lawyer Lim Tean was arrested in Singapore on Tuesday (Aug 11), Singaporeans online had a lot to say. Some were sympathetic, others, not so much.

Many, however, said they were perplexed as to why he ran away at all.

The backstory

In February, the High Court extended the sentence that had been given to Lim for practising law without a valid certificate, for which he had been convicted in July 2024. He was originally sentenced to six weeks’ jail and a S$1,000 fine on February 17, 2025, and Lim said he would appeal both the conviction and the sentence.

On February 23, 2026, Justice Kannan Ramesh dismissed the appeal, saying that the sentence had been “manifestly inadequate,” and extended the sentence to three months and one week, along with the S$1,000 fine.

Lim was supposed to have turned himself in to the State Courts on Aug 3. On that day, however, after neither his lawyer nor his bailor could contact him, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Aug 6, he was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police in Johor Bahru. According to the Singapore Police Force, it had collaborated with Malaysian authorities to ensure Lim would return to Singapore. They handed Lim over to Singaporean authorities on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Aug 8, two Singaporeans were charged over an alleged conspiracy to help Lim leave Singapore illegally for Malaysia.

On the lawyer’s arrest, Peggy Pao, the Director of the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the SPF, thanked Malaysian authorities and said, “The police are resolved to pursue and bring to justice those who commit crimes in Singapore, regardless of where they flee. We will continue to work closely with our wide network of overseas law enforcement partners to locate, arrest and secure the return of criminals to face justice in Singapore.”

What Singaporeans are saying

Given that Lim is a public figure as an opposition leader, and has raised issues that have resonated with many, some commenters online were sympathetic toward him.

“I reckon LT will be on the road not only for recovery but to build a future which will be meaningful and worth living. Our people here are forgiving lots and along the way you will have surprises that in fact life is indeed worth living,” one wrote.

“Given his legal experience, he should have been more mindful of the importance of respecting the law. I hope that during his sentence, he will take the time to introspect, learn from his mistakes, and emerge as a more responsible individual… Sometimes, people need mercy and a chance to rebuild themselves,” another added.

Others pointed out that, as with everyone else, the law applies to him.

“Accountability comes to all. Don’t run, Mr Lim Tean. You know you broke the law; you have to face it,” a Facebook user chided.

“Running from a court-ordered sentence does not make the law disappear. When someone chooses to ignore a surrender order and leaves Singapore while on bail, the consequences are inevitable. Singapore’s justice system must be respected, regardless of political standing or legal background. No one should expect special treatment or sympathy,” another pointed out.

Many others wondered why someone such as Lim, who was educated in England, founded his own law firm, owned a mining company, and whom some Singaporeans voted for in the past three elections, would try to evade the law over a three-month jail sentence. /TISG

Read also: 2 Singaporeans face charges for alleged plot to help lawyer Lim Tean illegally escape to Malaysia