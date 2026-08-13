Johor agencies align on JS-SEZ safety and investment coordination in inter-agency working visit

JOHOR: The Johor Investment Facilitation Centre (IMFC-J) hosted a working visit from the Johor State Movement Planning Committee delegation at its office, bringing together key agencies to strengthen coordination around the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone’s investment ecosystem.

In a translated post, Iskandar Malaysia stated that the visit gave the JSPC delegation an overview of how the JS-SEZ is being implemented on the ground and the role the IMFC-J plays in supporting and facilitating investment activity in Johor. Invest Johor was also present at the session.

Beyond the JS-SEZ briefing, the meeting served as a platform for exchanging views on inter-agency coordination, particularly around safety, preparedness, and maintaining a secure and conducive environment for investors. The Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) framed the session as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Johor’s competitiveness and support sustainable economic growth through closer collaboration between the agencies involved in the zone’s development.

Why this matters for Singapore

For investors and businesses on the Singapore side of the JS-SEZ equation, inter-agency coordination on the Johor end is not an administrative footnote, but a prerequisite for the zone functioning as intended.

Visits of this nature, where planning, security, and investment facilitation bodies align their understanding of the zone’s implementation, help reduce the bureaucratic friction that can slow approvals, complicate compliance, and erode investor confidence. Consistent coordination between agencies is one of the less visible but more consequential factors in whether a special economic zone delivers on its promise.

Read also: Invest Johor CEO: JS-SEZ is more than a Singapore proximity play — it’s a catalyst for Malaysia’s national growth agenda