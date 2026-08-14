Chinese aerospace and medtech firm Hyatech to build new manufacturing plant in Iskandar Puteri

JOHOR/SINGAPORE: Shanghai-listed precision components manufacturer Wuxi Hyatech Co Ltd has selected Iskandar Puteri, Johor, as its new manufacturing base in Southeast Asia, establishing a facility for aerospace components and forged orthopaedic medical implants at i-TechValley within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

According to Invest Johor, the factory will be developed by AME Elite Consortium through its subsidiary Pentagon Land Sdn Bhd for HYA Industry (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Hyatech’s Malaysian unit, on a 2.75-hectare site with a built-up area of approximately 220,000 square feet.

Hyatech applies high-precision manufacturing technology across two sectors that demand the highest tolerances in industrial production. In aerospace, the company manufactures compressor blades used in commercial aircraft engines globally. The same specialised manufacturing capabilities are applied to the orthopaedic medical device market, producing forged implants for the global healthcare sector.

The Iskandar Puteri facility will cover research, development, and production across both product lines, making it a substantive manufacturing and R&D operation rather than a pure assembly plant.

The Johor facility forms part of Hyatech’s US$70 million (S$89 million) overseas expansion plan announced in November 2025, which includes establishing operations in both Malaysia and Singapore to support global market development and optimise supply chain capabilities.

AME Elite Executive Director and CEO Dylan Tan said Hyatech’s selection of i-TechValley validates the industrial park’s ability to provide facilities meeting the stringent requirements of aerospace and healthcare manufacturing.

Why this matters for Singapore

Hyatech’s decision to establish operations spanning both Malaysia and Singapore shows how the JS-SEZ is designed to enable high-value manufacturing on the Johor side, integrated with Singapore’s role as a regional hub for trade, finance, and logistics.

For Singapore’s aerospace and medtech ecosystems, the presence of a precision components manufacturer with global aircraft engine customers on the other side of the Causeway deepens the regional supply chain infrastructure that both countries benefit from.

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