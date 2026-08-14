Malaysian man caught at Woodlands with fake Supreme Court and MHA passes and inking instruments, charged for forgery

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old Malaysian man was charged in court on August 13, 2026, after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands Checkpoint Arrival Bus Hall discovered he was carrying counterfeit employee passes and inking instruments bearing the emblems of the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The man entered Singapore on Aug 11 and was directed for enhanced checks. During the inspection, officers found multiple fake passes bearing his photograph, along with official-looking inking instruments, which are props commonly used by scammers to impersonate government officials and lend credibility to their operations.

Investigations confirmed he had no employment history with any of the organisations whose passes he was carrying.

He will be charged with making or possessing a counterfeit instrument with intent to commit forgery under Section 473 of the Penal Code 1871, which carries imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine.

Fake employee passes bearing the emblems of government agencies and courts are a well-documented tool in government impersonation scams, where fraudsters present themselves as law enforcement officers, court officials, or government representatives to pressure victims into transferring money or divulging personal information.

The inking instruments, designed to resemble official stamps or endorsement tools, add another layer of false legitimacy.

How to protect yourself

The Police reminded the public that Singapore Government officials will never ask for money transfers over the phone, request banking login details, instruct anyone to install apps from unofficial stores, or transfer calls to the Police.

Members of the public can verify the authenticity of court orders through the Authentic Court Orders portal at www.courtorders.gov.sg using the QR code or access code on the document, and verify court documents through official channels at www.judiciary.gov.sg. Investment-related credentials can be checked against the Financial Institutions Directory and Investor Alert List on the MAS website at www.mas.gov.sg.

To report scam-related information, call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. For urgent assistance, dial 999. For more information on scams, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

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