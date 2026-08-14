‘Playground for foreigners: Netizens claim Singapore does not feel the same anymore

SINGAPORE: With all that has changed in Singapore nowadays, it is not surprising that many locals are declaring that the country that they knew for so long is not the same anymore.

On social media, a netizen posted: “Singapore doesn’t feel like Singapore anymore”, and this has sparked a very interesting discussion on whether this is true or not.

One agreed that the country no longer feels like home because it has become a playground for foreigners and new citizens, and Singaporean locals are even struggling to survive.

Another netizen shared a personal experience, stating that returning to Singapore started to feel like visiting an unfamiliar place.

“The world has changed… what can we expect…,” another netizen declared.

One more netizen claimed that in life, people really need to adapt, and just be thankful that they are not a homeless person. Others claimed that they should vote for their leaders wisely, and stop being bribed and brainwashed by people over and over.

“I think it all depends on what’s in your heart and how you choose to see things. Anyway, Singapore is still Singapore. Change is inevitable everywhere, but the heart of Singapore—the food, the safety, the community—is still there if you look for it. It’s still home,” a comment concluded.

This discussion showcased the mixed emotions many people experience as Singapore continues to innovate and evolve. While some locals feel that rapid changes have weakened their sense of familiarity, other people believe that the country’s identity remains rooted in its culture and community.

At the end of the day, the question of whether Singapore still feels like home really depends on each person’s experiences and perspective in life.