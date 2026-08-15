‘Should have just bought the regular ones’: Singaporeans share purchases they regret

SINGAPORE: In this growing economy, it is truly a big deal whether we get the best from our hard-earned money or not. With this, a netizen asked a very interesting question on Reddit about something that people initially bought, and later found out that it was a waste of money.

In the case of the netizen who posted, it is waterproof bedding covers, as their material is not breathable and traps a lot of air. Realising this, he/she suggested that people just buy the regular ones.

Another thing that the netizen shared was face serums and creams. He/she admitted: “If you have acne scars, pigmentation, sun spots or wrinkles, it won’t work since the issue happens deep in your dermal layers that’s unreachable by OTC products.”

Many people also shared their own experiences in the comments section, in hopes of helping others. One shared that his/her friend bought a waterproof mattress protector, but it ended up being a big balloon that choked their washing machine completely.

For some, it is buying branded bags that are now collecting dust in their cabinets, original football jerseys that they are not wearing, and expensive technologies that ended up being broken now.

“Anything from China. Half the stuff breaks on the first or second use. Or doesn’t work at all,” one declared.

Another netizen disagreed with the netizen’s comment about skincare products and claimed: “I find good skincare to be the complete opposite. I guess it can’t do magic like completely remove wrinkles or stop you from getting acne, but using the right skincare did wonders for my skin. I had to get treatment to treat my acne, but good skincare helped to fade scars and reduce blackheads.”

“In general, you get what you pay for. Low budget obviously = low quality. That applies to products from every country,” a comment concluded.

At the end of the day, personal experiences and expectations really influence whether a product is considered worth the money. It is recommended that rather than relying on price, brand, or online claims, customers should really research before purchasing to get the best from what they had paid for.

In other related news about financial concerns in Singapore, there is a report where a netizen also asked fellow Singaporeans if having no savings is a red flag for a partner.

While some people admitted that having no savings would concern them, others argued that the reasons behind a person’s financial situation matter far more than the balance in their bank account.

Read more about the news story here.