Is having no savings a red flag in a partner? Singaporeans share their thoughts

SINGAPORE: Is having no savings a red flag in a partner? One Reddit user put the question to fellow Singaporeans after wondering whether an empty bank account should be a dealbreaker in a relationship.

The replies suggested there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer. While some said having no savings would concern them, others argued that the reasons behind a person’s financial situation matter far more than the balance in their bank account.

One netizen answered that it depends on why the person has no savings, and claimed: “No savings because they’re supporting their parents with big medical debt? No. No savings because they have a gambling debt? Yes. We often want to deal in absolutes, but there’s always nuance that matters.”

This is similar to another comment which stated that some people are dealing with difficulties in their lives, and as long as having no savings is not caused by bad habits, then it should be alright.

“Honestly to me it is not a red flag, as long as they are genuinely working hard to keep going in life. Sometimes they have no choice; maybe they have responsibilities to help with their family stuff, school, etc etc,” one more netizen claimed.

However, some shared that dating someone with no money can be bad. A netizen admitted: “I dated a girl like this, 30 and with no money; it was a terrible experience… If they can’t manage their life, they can’t manage ur emotions, ur shared finances, their own retirement plan, and a lot of their own stuff.”

Furthermore, others believe that it can be a red flag if people spend their whole paycheck every month and if they have no intentions to start saving.

“Some people have a later start in life… It’s more of a red flag from the 30s onwards,” a comment concluded.

This thread showed that having no savings is not necessarily an immediate red flag, as people may face different financial responsibilities and challenges as they live on with their lives.

However, financial habits, accountability and a willingness to plan for the future are important factors to consider when building and finding a partner in life, especially since being in a relationship means managing shared responsibilities.