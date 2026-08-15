At least five victims lose S$3,500 to BigBang ticket scams before general sales even begin

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force has issued an advisory warning fans of the upcoming BigBang XX:Cosmos concert against ticket scams that have already claimed at least five victims and caused losses of at least S$3,500, despite general ticket sales only commencing on August 13, 2026.

The advisory highlights how scammers have moved quickly to exploit public demand for the highly anticipated concert, posting fake listings and advertisements before official tickets were even available to the general public.

Victims come across listings for BigBang concert tickets on online platforms. Believing the listings to be genuine, they contact the purported sellers and make advance payments via bank transfer, PayNow, or other payment methods to secure tickets. After payment, the scammers either become uncontactable or simply fail to deliver. Victims typically realise they have been scammed only when the tickets do not arrive and the seller cannot be reached.

The Police have reached out to Carousell to request the removal of relevant resale ticket listings. Facebook Marketplace does not permit content promoting the buying, selling, or trading of event tickets under Meta’s commerce policies. TikTok Shop’s policies similarly do not support concert ticket sales.

Purchase concert tickets only from authorised platforms. The Police advised the public to add the ScamShield app and set up Two-Factor Authentication and transaction limits on bank accounts, including the Money Lock feature. Check the legitimacy of any suspicious listings, numbers, or links through the ScamShield app or by calling the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799. Tell family, friends, and the relevant platforms about suspicious listings or scam attempts.

For more information, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg.

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