Eight crew members charged after police uncover alleged illegal Marine Gas Oil sale off Tuas

SINGAPORE: Eight men aged between 25 and 54 have been arrested after Police Coast Guard officers discovered they were involved in the illegal sale of Marine Gas Oil (MGO) during a check on a Singapore-registered tugboat in the waters off Tuas in the early hours of August 13, 2026.

Officers conducted the check at around 1:05 a.m. and found that the eight crew members were believed to have been involved in an illegal MGO transaction. Preliminary investigations revealed the crew had misappropriated MGO valued at approximately S$10,570 without their company’s knowledge, selling it illegally for personal financial gain.

All eight were charged in court on August 14, 2026, with theft by servant of property in possession of master under Section 381 of the Penal Code 1871. If convicted, they face imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine.

The Police reiterated their serious stance against such offences, warning that enforcement and security checks in Singapore’s territorial waters will continue. Those involved in the illegal transaction of MGO or other maritime theft offences can expect to face the full weight of the law, regardless of the value of the goods misappropriated.

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