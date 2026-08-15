270 suspected scammers and money mules nabbed in two-week operation linked to S$5.4m in losses

SINGAPORE: A joint two-week operation by the Singapore Police Force’s Cyber Command and all seven Police Land Divisions between July 30 and August 12, 2026, has resulted in 270 persons, with 185 men and 85 women aged between 15 and 80, assisting with investigations for suspected involvement in scams as either scammers or money mules.

The suspects are believed to be linked to more than 660 scam cases spanning e-commerce scams, phishing scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams, and lucky draw scams, with victims reportedly losing around S$5.4 million in total.

Investigations are ongoing for alleged offences of cheating, money laundering, and providing payment services without a licence. Cheating under the Penal Code carries up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine. Money laundering under the CDSA carries up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both. Operating a payment service without a licence carries a fine of up to $125,000, up to three years’ imprisonment, or both.

Under Singapore’s enhanced sentencing framework for scam-related offences, scammers and syndicate members or recruiters face mandatory caning of between six and 24 strokes. Money mules who launder scam proceeds, provide SIM cards, or supply Singpass credentials face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

Beyond criminal penalties, individuals linked to mule-related offences, whether under investigation, warned, issued composition sums, or convicted, may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions under the Facility Restriction Framework, to prevent further facilitation of scam activities.

The Police also urged members of the public to report scam-related information to the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. For more information on scams, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

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