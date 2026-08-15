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Saturday, August 15, 2026
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Photo: Fallen PMD at the night enforcement scene by Nick Karean (for illustration purposes only) (Nick Karean)
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Teenager pleads guilty to 6 charges after fleeing on PMD left police officer needing 20 stitches and 28 days’ hospital leave

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A teenager who initially just wanted to have fun with his friends now faces 10 charges after injuring a police officer while trying to flee on a personal mobility device (PMD).

The teenager pleaded guilty to six charges on Tuesday (Aug 11), including reckless conduct causing grievous bodily harm, underage driving, reckless driving and breach of trust. The remaining charges will be considered by the judge during sentencing.

As the teenager was under 18 at the time of the offences, his name and identifying information cannot be published under the Child and Youth Act.

Case details 

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on the evening of Jan 22, 2026, when the teenager was having a get-together with his friends at a basketball court near Punggol Road.

The police received a noise complaint and sent several officers to the area to investigate.

When the teenager heard that the police were coming, he tried to start a PMD and flee from the scene. However, a 22-year-old police officer grabbed his arm and told him to stop.

The teenager then pressed the accelerator while the officer was still holding on to him. The officer was dragged for about 50 metres before the teenager lost control and fell.

The officer suffered a head injury, a 6-centimetre laceration on his left forehead, a suspected occult fracture of his right elbow and neck muscle pain.

According to an earlier police statement, the officer received 20 stitches to his face and was given 28 days of hospital leave.

Other related news 

In similar news about Singapore arrests, there was a report where a man was arrested for challenging a sword duel against his two colleagues. 

The man pleaded guilty to five charges, including possession of a deadly weapon, attempting to injure someone with a dangerous weapon and causing injury through reckless conduct. He was sentenced to eight months and three weeks’ jail, with other charges taken into consideration.

Read more about the incident here.

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