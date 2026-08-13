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Thursday, August 13, 2026
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Singapore News
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Singapore man gets 8 months and 3 weeks’ jail after drinking 10 beers and demanding sword duel

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A drunken argument between a 47-year-old man and two colleagues escalated into a bizarre sword duel challenge after he went home, grabbed two swords and returned to confront them.

The man pleaded guilty to five charges, including possession of a deadly weapon, attempting to injure someone with a dangerous weapon and causing injury through reckless conduct. He was sentenced to eight months and three weeks’ jail, with other charges taken into consideration.

Case details 

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the suspect, Hong Weiping, had dinner and drinks with two colleagues. During their meal, the suspect drank 10 beers and became intoxicated. His two colleagues then joked that he was there to just eat and drink for free, and the suspect became angry. 

The suspect then went home to get two swords and demanded a fight with his colleagues. When they refused to give in, the suspect chased them for several meters with his swords. Four members of the public witnessed the incident and immediately called the police. 

Further investigations revealed that the suspect possessed five swords and one samurai sword at his residence in Ang Mo Kio. 

Other related news

In another news story related to Singapore incidents, there was a report where a man was reported to have stolen his girlfriend’s marriage certificate with her ex-husband and altered the contents to make it theirs. 

With this, he pleaded guilty to one count of forging documents with intent to deceive, and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment. 

Read more about the news story here.

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