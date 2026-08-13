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Thursday, August 13, 2026
31.5 C
Singapore
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Nam Ann Siang Theon (WikiCommons/Justanothersgwikieditor)
Letter to the Editor
2 min.Read

Respect the departed and others at our temples

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor

The following is a reader submission. The views expressed are those of the writer.

I am sharing an upsetting experience we encountered recently at Nam Ann Siang Theon Temple while observing the second death anniversary of my beloved mother on 11 August 2026.

When we arrived, a large family was using the second and third rows of tables for their own prayers. Out of respect, we chose to wait quietly until their chanting had finished before preparing our own prayers at the first row.

But the moment our master began chanting and our prayers started, the same family remained gathered behind us, continuing to talk loudly, laugh and share updates while eating. Their voices grew so loud that our master had to turn around repeatedly, yet no one seemed to notice or care.

I politely approached one member of the family and asked if they could lower their voices. The noise quietened briefly, but soon returned to the same volume. I then approached another gentleman who appeared more professional, hoping he might be able to guide his family. Yet nothing changed.

They continued as though our solemn prayers were of no consequence, only leaving as our service was drawing to a close.

We left feeling deeply disappointed and hurt. We had come to honour my mother, yet we could barely hear our own prayers.

It pains me that even in a place of worship, and during a solemn occasion to remember the departed, basic consideration and respect can seem so lacking. They appeared to be well educated, yet seemed to have forgotten one of the most basic values: respect for the dead and respect for others who are praying.

I am sure many Singaporeans have faced similar situations where we are polite and yield space to others, yet receive no courtesy in return.

This is not about demanding special treatment. It is about upholding basic decency — keeping our voices low in sacred spaces and refraining from conversations while prayers or chanting are taking place nearby.

We visit temples to remember our loved ones, seek peace and offer our respects. Please let us not rob others of that quiet moment with their departed family members.

Respect costs nothing, but means everything to those who are grieving.

Now that the Seventh Month has begun, a time especially for revering the departed, I hope everyone will bear this in mind.

Respect our ancestors. Respect the dead. Respect those who come to pray.

A concerned Singaporean

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