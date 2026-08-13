Cigarettes hidden in car floorboard seized at Woodlands Checkpoint as ICA foils latest smuggling attempt

SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint have uncovered another cigarette smuggling attempt, seizing more than 600 cartons and over 900 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed in the floorboard of a Malaysia-registered car on August 4, 2026.

Officers directed the vehicle for enhanced checks, leading to the discovery of the cigarettes hidden within the floorboard. This concealment method has appeared in several previous seizures at Singapore’s land checkpoints. The 26-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested in connection with the case and referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation along with the seized exhibits.

ICA’s post, cheekily titled “We were floored by the discovery,” nodded to the concealment location while reiterating the authority’s commitment to keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure.

The Woodlands floorboard seizure adds to a string of duty-unpaid cigarette busts at Singapore’s land checkpoints in recent weeks and months, following the record 12,800-carton haul at Tuas on July 22, the 2,400-plus cartons found in a “tube ice” cargo at Woodlands in June, and multiple motorcycle and lorry seizures across both checkpoints throughout the period.

Netizens react

The seizure drew a range of responses online, from calls for tougher enforcement tools to pointed questions about the demand side of the smuggling equation.

One commenter suggested the problem was far more widespread than individual seizures reveal: “If ICA don’t check, they escaped! I can say almost every Malaysian car has this. That’s why the black market is still selling — they can tell people how many you want and they have stock. No wonder they dare to do that!”

Another called for better physical tools to support inspections: “ICA should be better equipped with electric hydraulic saws, clamps, drivers, drilling equipment etc to facilitate the breaking of vehicle parts to search for contraband and drugs. Come on, ICA.”

One commenter redirected attention from the smugglers to the consumers who sustain the trade: “But who are the buyers? It takes two hands to clap. Supply and demand.”

And one commenter, reflecting the perennial debate around sentencing for smuggling offences, kept it short: “Can introduce hanging?”

Under Singapore law, those convicted of smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes face fines of up to 40 times the duty and GST evaded, imprisonment, or both. However, clearly these penalties have evidently not deterred the steady stream of attempts at both land checkpoints.

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