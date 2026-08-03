More than 12,800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in wooden crates at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint have foiled a major cigarette smuggling attempt, seizing more than 12,800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within wooden crates enclosed in metal cases in a Malaysia-registered lorry on July 22, 2026.

The discovery was made after an ICA Image Analyst detected anomalies in the scanned images of the vehicle and directed it for enhanced physical checks, with the wooden crate concealment method apparently no match for the checkpoint’s scanning technology.

The 31-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested in connection with the case, with both the exhibits and the suspect referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

At more than 12,800 cartons, this seizure dwarfs the string of cigarette busts at Singapore’s land checkpoints in recent weeks, including 3,050 cartons at Woodlands in June, 3,000 cartons at Tuas on June 26, and 2,400-plus cartons concealed in a “tube ice” cargo at Woodlands on June 27. The wooden crate and metal case concealment method also shows that these smugglers are conducting a more elaborate attempt at concealment than previous seizures involving modified vehicle panels or hidden compartments.

Netizens react

ICA’s post, cheekily titled “Thought we ‘Wooden’ know”, drew reactions online, ranging from bewilderment at the smugglers’ persistence to a more pointed commentary on the impact on checkpoint operations.

“The perpetrators apparently still don’t understand how a scanner works. That’s why they still persist and get themselves caught,” one commenter wrote.

Another raised a practical concern about what large-scale smuggling operations do to checkpoint staffing and queue times: “Because of these smugglers, the checkpoint got lesser people to mend. They [are] all activated from chopping passport to arranging cigarettes. Then after that, [the] checkpoint queue [gets] so long.” It’s a comment noting how enforcement operations pull officers away from routine checkpoint duties, contributing to the delays that frustrate regular Causeway crossers.

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