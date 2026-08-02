‘My future partner must earn 5 digits’: Man allegedly rejected over salary, height, and uni

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was allegedly rejected after a woman he met on a dating app decided he was too short, earned too little, and had not studied at the “right” university.

His friend shared the story on Reddit’s r/askSingapore forum on Tuesday (Jul 28), saying the experience made him wonder how common these kinds of dating dealbreakers really are.

According to the post, the woman asked the man how much he earned during the date. After hearing his answer, she reportedly said, “I would like my future partner to be earning 5 digits minimum.”

The friend acknowledged that the woman works in finance and has been in the workforce for several years, but felt her expectations were unrealistic.

“My friend literally just graduated last year and is already pulling in about S$100k, but it’s not enough,” he wrote.

The date reportedly became even more uncomfortable before it ended.

As the pair stood up to leave, the woman allegedly looked at the man and remarked, “Eh, I realised you’re quite short, ah,” even though, according to the friend, the man is of average height.

The friend said he has come across similar stories where people were rejected over factors that had little to do with compatibility.

“I’ve seen stories of other folks being rejected because they didn’t study at NUS/NTU/SMU or were not tall enough,” he wrote. “Just curious to hear any other stories of people experiencing this, be it men or women.”

“Women also can be picky”

Reactions in the discussion thread were split. Some felt the man had likely dodged a bullet. Others, however, pointed out that plenty of men have their own long lists of dating requirements, so they questioned why women are quickly labelled as shallow or unreasonable for doing the same.

One shared, “Haha men are not the only victims. I have been on dates where men I just met mock me out loud for being quiet, happy in life and emotionally stable.”

Another commented, “I’ve been rejected for being from nus though. He said ‘we’re too different you’re too good for me’ either he really fragile ego or that’s not the real reason.”

A third wrote, “As a female, I’ve gotten rejected for being too tall. Cause I cannot go JC (back when I was in sec sch. I was fr NA). Not having piercings/ tattoo. Not pretty enough. Cause I got C2 license. Family not influential/ rich enough.”

A fourth added, “Surprise, surprise. Men go for pretty, slim, good figure, great demeanor. Women also can be picky.”

In other news, a Singaporean jobseeker felt uneasy after an interviewer repeatedly questioned his commitment and even asked him to prove he was the kind of employee who wouldn’t leave after a few years.

Sharing his experience on Reddit, the jobseeker said the interviewer repeatedly stressed that the company wanted employees who “are not the type to leave after a few years” because it would be “pouring resources into developing talent” and did not want those investments to go to waste.

Read more: Netizens call company a ‘red flag’ after interviewer asked candidate to prove his loyalty