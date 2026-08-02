Fire at Clementi Ave 4 flat injures two SCDF firefighters, one resident rescued from kitchen

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in a residential unit on the eighth floor of Block 309, Clementi Avenue 4 on the night of July 31, 2026, injuring two firefighters and trapping one resident in the kitchen.

SCDF was alerted to the blaze at about 11:10 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the unit’s living room on fire and conducted forcible entry to gain access. The fire, which involved items in the living room, was extinguished with one water jet.

During the firefighting operation, a person was found trapped in the kitchen. The individual was brought out of the unit and conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Two firefighters who sustained burn injuries during the operation were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital. One of the two firefighters was discharged on August 1, 2026, and is currently resting at home.

As a precautionary measure, about 40 residents from the affected block were evacuated by Police and SCDF officers. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Netizens react

The incident drew an outpouring of appreciation for the firefighters online, with several commenters wishing the injured officers a speedy recovery.

One resident from the same block shared that their unit was not affected: “That is my block and I am on the same level only a different lift lobby, so my unit was not affected.”

Others expressed gratitude to the emergency responders. “Thank you SCDF and SPF team for the effort. Have a speedy recovery,” one wrote.

Another added: “Thank you firefighters for your courage. Wishing them a speedy recovery. Yes they are true heroes indeed.”