Why do Singaporeans complain so often? Here’s what netizens had to say

SINGAPORE: Whether it’s about public transport, the weather, neighbours or the cost of living, complaints are a familiar part of everyday life in Singapore. But are Singaporeans really more prone to complaining than everyone else?

However, due to all the conflicts, it has been harder to tell the difference between constructive criticism and just complaining all the time. This makes people wonder why some have much to say, especially on how to react to the world nowadays.

With this, a netizen posted on Facebook an honest question that sparked a discussion online. In the post, he/she asked why Singaporeans always complain, and if people will actually ‘die’ if they do not raise any.

Others shared their answers to the question. For some, it is to bring about change in their community. One claimed that having many complaints will improve the state of Singapore’s people and culture.

Another netizen admitted: “Honestly — complaining is just our way of creating awareness… It’s not a bad thing.”

On the other hand, many claim that it is because of stress, or that it is already part of Singaporeans’ nature. Others believe that Singaporeans have not yet experienced the ‘real struggle ’; that is why they complain even about the smallest things.

A netizen also shared an observation that Singaporeans post everything online, instead of having the courage to confront the people that they have issues with.

“Not all are Singaporeans though. Quite a few here are foreigners. Humans will be humans,” a netizen declared.

“If you wanna complain publicly, it should at least be constructive criticism,” a comment concluded.

This conversation raises an important question—when does complaining help, and when does it become too much? At the end of the day, this online discussion shows that complaining is a common concern to many. It is important to take note that complaining at its core is useful when communicated in a proper manner.