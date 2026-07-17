Netizens call company a ‘red flag’ after interviewer asked candidate to prove his loyalty

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean jobseeker felt uneasy after an interviewer repeatedly questioned his commitment and even asked him to prove he was the kind of employee who wouldn’t leave after a few years.

Sharing his experience on Reddit, the jobseeker said the interviewer repeatedly stressed that the company wanted employees who “are not the type to leave after a few years” because it would be “pouring resources into developing talent” and did not want those investments to go to waste.

The interviewer also allegedly said the firm “expects a lot” from new hires and would throw them “into the deep end and expect them to rise to the occasion and swim.”

To top it off, the interviewer reportedly asked him to “prove” that he was the dedicated and committed individual the company was looking for.

Feeling that something was off, the jobseeker turned to Reddit and asked whether this kind of intense questioning had become a “normal part of recruitment today, given the amount of job hoppers from Gen Zs.”

Many netizens did not think so.

In the comments, several called the company a “red flag” and said the interviewer seemed to have a “boomer management mindset.”

According to them, companies that place such a heavy emphasis on loyalty often expect employees to work overtime, remain reachable outside office hours, and take on more responsibilities without corresponding pay.

One Redditor shared, “Not normal. I had a boss like that who didn’t want to develop people because they were afraid the person would ‘take the certificate and run.’ Same person would dangle carrots to people for promotion, pile them with work and then not promote them, citing all sorts of excuses.”

They added, “I’m guessing this is your potential manager? Stay the heck away, man. Sounds very toxic and like someone who doesn’t wanna train staff, will pile work on you and gaslight you, and will keep questioning you about your ‘commitment.’”

Another wrote, “He sounds like a narcissistic gaslighter. You should have asked him how he can prove that the company would be loyal to its employees and not retrench them as and when they want to.”

Why employers are worried about job hopping

His experience comes as job hopping continues to rise, particularly among younger workers.

According to a report by recruitment agency Randstad, Gen Z employees stay in their first jobs for an average of just 1.1 years during their first five years in the workforce. That’s considerably shorter than Millennials (1.8 years), Gen X (2.8 years), and Baby Boomers (2.9 years).

As more employees prioritise career growth, better opportunities, and work-life balance over long-term corporate loyalty, some employers have started paying closer attention to whether candidates intend to stay for the long haul.

How to answer the question

When answering this question, career experts say it’s best to keep things “honest and positive.”

If you can genuinely see yourself staying with the company for the long haul, don’t be shy about saying so.

Talk about what made you apply in the first place. Is it because of the company’s achievements, work culture, or reputation?

Or because the role closely aligns with your career goals and skills?

But if you can’t stay long due to personal reasons (like your family moving away), it’s fine to let them know right away.

Just make sure to tell the interviewer that you’ll do your best to make a real impact while you’re there.

Read also: ‘I don’t know how to cope anymore’: Singaporean worker claims colleague shouts at him, snatches things from his hands, and dismisses him