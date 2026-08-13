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(Facebook screengrab/ Maxim Chernov)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Russian YouTuber Max Chernov: I’m often accused of loving Singapore too much

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Maxim Chernov, a Russian YouTuber known for his content about Singapore, wished the Little Red Dot a happy birthday on August 9 in a social media post.

He shared that he is “often accused of loving Singapore too much,” and that there have been some Singaporeans who have gotten upset that his content, which speaks highly of the city-state, brings more foreigners to its shores.

Mr Chernov added that he feels that many foreigners still misunderstand Singapore, having an outdated view of it as “strict and boring.”

As for the YouTuber, his desire is to “explain Singapore to the outside world” from the point of view of a foreigner. And after living in the city-state for eight years, it feels like home to him.

“I’m not a citizen, but every time I travel abroad, I’m always happy to come back. I’m grateful for the opportunity to live here and contribute my small part to this country,” he wrote, adding, “Happy birthday, beautiful Singapore! I wish you continued success and prosperity, despite whatever challenges come your way.”

Interestingly, Mr Chernov’s latest video, posted on Aug 5, is titled, “I Left Singapore to Find My New Home in Phuket.”

In it, he explained that he and his family visit Phuket regularly, and Mr Chernov said he visited it 10 times in 2025. He and his family have actually discussed whether they should move there permanently.

“It’s cheaper, it’s more relaxed, the weather is nicer, the nature is nicer,” he told viewers, saying that his trip was to determine whether they should relocate to the Thai province.

“I’m coming to Phuket with one big decision to make: should I actually move there from Singapore? I have a packed few days ahead of me: speaking at a conference, checking on the real estate project where I might buy a new house, and finding out what everyday life in Phuket really looks like beyond the beaches. Throughout the trip, one question will stay in the back of my mind: could Phuket actually become my new home?” he wrote in the caption of his video.

However, as much as he enjoyed Phuket’s relaxed vibe and friendly people, he said at the end of the video, as he was boarding the plane to return to Singapore, that he didn’t think, after all, that he wanted to live there, but intends to continue to visit often. /TISG

Read also: From Gucci to YouTube: The creator who says Singapore’s ‘strict’ reputation is overblown

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