3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized from lorry cargo at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint have foiled another cigarette smuggling attempt, seizing 3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within a cargo consignment in a Malaysia-registered lorry on June 26, 2026.

According to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Search & Examination officers directed the vehicle for enhanced checks, leading to the discovery of the cigarettes within the lorry’s cargo. The 40-year-old male Malaysian driver was subsequently arrested in connection with the case, with both the exhibits and the suspect referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Part of a pattern

The seizure comes just days after a separate ICA operation at Woodlands Checkpoint on June 11 uncovered 3,050 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden within a modified floorboard of a Malaysia-registered bowser truck. As reported by The Independent Singapore, this operation required holes to be cut into the vehicle to extract the contraband. That case also involved a Malaysian driver who was arrested and referred to Singapore Customs.

Taken together, the two seizures represent more than 6,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes intercepted just within a span of a few days; this serves as a public reminder that tobacco smuggling across the Causeway remains a persistent enforcement challenge despite the significant penalties involved.

Netizens react

The announcement drew a range of reactions online, with commenters expressing both appreciation for ICA’s vigilance and questions about what comes next.

Some took a wry approach to the sheer regularity of such seizures. “Looks like this cigarette brand is in demand in SG,” one Facebook commenter observed. This pointed remark seems to be referring to the high local demand for cheaper, duty-unpaid tobacco that continues to fuel smuggling attempts.

Others called for greater transparency on the outcomes of such cases. “Would be good to also showcase the case outcome for the public to see as a follow-up,” one netizen said. The comment shows how the public wants updates, which seems to be a reasonable ask given that arrest announcements rarely come with subsequent updates on sentencing.

Not all reactions were so measured. “They thought we don’t have X-ray,” one commenter said, in a dig at the apparent naivety of attempting to smuggle 3,000 cartons through a checkpoint equipped with scanning technology.

One commenter also questioned whether current penalties are doing enough to deter repeat attempts. “Thank you, ICA officers! Jail is not deterring such smugglers. Caning be added?” they wrote, suggesting that the public sentiment on existing penalties may not be steep enough given the persistence of the problem.

ICA reiterated its commitment to keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure while facilitating legitimate trade and travel, noting that officers remain vigilant to the range of methods used to conceal contraband at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

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