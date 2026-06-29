Over 3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Woodlands Checkpoint; contraband found hidden in bowser truck’s modified floorboard

SINGAPORE: An attempt to smuggle more than 3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered bowser truck has been foiled, after an ICA image analyst spotted anomalies in a scanned image of the vehicle’s floorboard.

The operation, which took place on June 11, 2026, involved collaboration between ICA officers from both Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints. This cross-checkpoint effort demonstrates how coordinated the nature of Singapore’s border enforcement infrastructure is.

How it was uncovered

The breakthrough came from the scanning stage rather than a physical inspection. An ICA Image Analyst detected irregularities in the scanned image of the bowser’s floorboard and directed the vehicle for enhanced physical checks. Upon inspection, Search & Examination officers found signs of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within a modified section of the floorboard.

The attempt to conceal the contraband was actually sophisticated enough that holes had to be cut into the bowser itself to extract the cigarettes. This speaks to how deeply the contraband had been embedded in the vehicle’s structure, showing the extent to which these smugglers go to bring this contraband to Singapore.

In total, 3,050 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were recovered. The 42-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested in connection with the case. Both the exhibits and the suspect have been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

A reminder of what’s at stake

The scale of this seizure makes it among the more significant single-vehicle tobacco smuggling attempts in recent memory. The sheer amount of contraband, together with the sophisticated way of concealment, shows that these smugglers are getting more creative with their methods.

At Singapore’s prevailing duty rates, the tax revenue represented by that volume of cigarettes is substantial, and the level of vehicle modification involved suggests this was a carefully planned operation rather than an opportunistic attempt.

Read more: ICA: Over 880 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in bus engine compartment at Woodlands Checkpoint