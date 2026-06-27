ICA: Over 880 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in bus engine compartment at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A Malaysia-registered bus driver has been arrested after more than 880 cartons and 110 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were discovered concealed in a modified engine compartment at Woodlands Checkpoint on June 15, 2026.

According to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Search & Examination officers profiled the vehicle and directed it for enhanced checks. They uncovered a significant haul stashed within what appeared to be a deliberately modified section of the bus’s engine bay.

Driver arrested, case referred to Customs

The 40-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested in connection with the case. Both the exhibits and the suspect have since been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

The modification of the engine compartment points to a premeditated smuggling attempt rather than an opportunistic one, with the concealment method suggesting deliberate preparation to evade standard detection measures at the checkpoint.

ICA reiterated its commitment to keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure while facilitating legitimate trade and travel, noting that officers remain vigilant to increasingly creative methods used to conceal contraband at checkpoints.

Netizens react

The seizure drew a range of reactions online, with commenters split between praising ICA’s vigilance and questioning whether enforcement efforts are scratching the surface of a much larger problem.

“Never learn lessons of what ICA can do,” one netizen wrote, expressing exasperation that smugglers continue to attempt such runs despite the well-documented consequences.

Others called for far harsher penalties to serve as a stronger deterrent. “Let’s impose a minimum of 20 strokes and 20 years jail and see if anyone dare to smuggle,” one user suggested bluntly.

Perhaps the most sobering comment came from a commenter who questioned how representative a single seizure really is of the broader scale of smuggling activity. “Tip of the iceberg! One caught, 10 went through with the contraband!” they wrote. This sentiment shows a recurring concern among the public about whether checkpoint enforcement, however effective, can truly stem the flow of duty-unpaid goods across the border.

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