From classrooms to nightclubs: 76 individuals arrested in CNB anti-drug blitz, youngest just 15

SINGAPORE: A 15-year-old student has been arrested for suspected drug abuse. He was the youngest among 76 people nabbed in an island-wide anti-drug operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from June 15 to 19, 2026.

The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 97 grams of cannabis, 49 grams of ‘Ice’, 7 grams of heroin, and a small amount of ‘Ecstasy’, with the total haul estimated to be worth more than S$7,000.

Operations across the island

Among the notable cases was a residential unit near Bedok North, where a 57-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences. Drug paraphernalia were also seized from the location. Follow-up investigations from this arrest led to two concurrent operations on the same day, resulting in the arrests of two more Singaporean men, aged 36 and 70, for suspected drug trafficking and suspected drug abuse, respectively.

Around 3 grams of ‘Ice’ and a small amount of ‘Ecstasy’ were seized from the 36-year-old’s residential unit and from the 70-year-old man.

Nightlife sweep nets foreign national

On June 18 and 19, CNB also led a joint enforcement operation at five nightlife establishments, checking close to 130 individuals and administering saliva test kits to 61 of them on suspicion of drug consumption. A 26-year-old female foreign national was arrested for suspected drug abuse as a result.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with officers from the Singapore Police Force and the Health Sciences Authority.

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) 1973, it is an offence to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to do so, or carry out any act preparatory to drug trafficking, whether on one’s own behalf or on behalf of another person. This is applicable regardless of whether that person is in Singapore.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

A reminder for Singaporeans

The arrest of a 15-year-old student as part of a drug operation serves as a sobering reminder that drug abuse in Singapore is not confined to any one demographic or age group. While the bulk of enforcement efforts tend to focus on trafficking and supply networks, cases like this highlight the importance of early intervention and education, particularly for young people who may be exposed to drug use before they fully understand the legal and health consequences involved.

CNB’s continued operational tempo, spanning residential units, follow-up investigations, and nightlife venues in a single sweep, also underscores the multi-pronged approach authorities take in tackling the drug problem at both the supply and demand ends.