Bedroom fire spreads to living room and sixth-floor AC unit, two hospitalised and 28 evacuated during Yishun blaze

SINGAPORE: A fire that broke out in a bedroom on the fifth floor of an HDB block on June 18, 2026, spread beyond the unit before being brought under control by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), leaving two residents hospitalised and prompting the evacuation of 28 others as a precautionary measure.

SCDF was alerted to the incident at around 11:50 a.m. According to their Facebook update, firefighters conducted forcible entry into the unit and extinguished the fire using two water jets. Despite their swift response, the fire had already spread to the living room of the same unit. The air-conditioning compressor on the sixth floor also caught fire as a result, and was separately extinguished with a water jet.

Two sent to hospital

Two people were assessed by SCDF paramedics at the scene. One was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, while the other was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for chest discomfort. Twenty-eight residents were evacuated from the building by the Police and SCDF as a precautionary measure during the firefighting operation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire likely started from an electrical source within the affected bedroom, though investigations are ongoing.

SCDF’s fire prevention reminders

In light of the incident, SCDF has reminded the public of several fire prevention measures to reduce the risk of electrical fires at home. These include not overloading electrical outlets, switching off appliances when not in use, and regularly checking electrical wires for signs of wear. If you notice any of these issues, replacing or repairing them must be done immediately. SCDF also advises against running wires under carpets or mats or placing them near hot surfaces.

Only appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark should be used, with a full list of controlled appliance categories available at www.consumerproductsafety.gov.sg. Finally, SCDF cautions against leaving batteries or devices charging unattended for extended periods or overnight.

This incident is a useful reminder that fires originating in a single room can escalate quickly if not caught early, spreading not just within a unit, but, as this case shows, to adjacent floors as well through shared infrastructure such as air-conditioning systems. Practising basic electrical safety habits at home remains one of the most effective ways to prevent such incidents from occurring in the first place.