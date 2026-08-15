‘Maybe I was too trusting’: Singapore employer says maid went uncontactable after she bought her a return ticket home

SINGAPORE: A woman in Singapore took to social media to share the experience she had with one of her helpers, who had told her she would return after her trip home to visit her ailing mother.

When the employer tried reaching out to the helper, her efforts were met with silence, and the helper never came back.

Angeline Lim, the founder of SavvyMamaSG, wrote in an Instagram post that the issue wasn’t about the helper lying to her, but about being able to plan accordingly had she known the helper would not come back. Additionally, there’s also the matter of the helper’s return flight that Ms Lim paid S$437.40 for.

“Why lie? Maybe I was too trusting, but I’ve always believed there is no point forcing someone to stay when her heart is no longer in the job,” she wrote.

Ms Lim explained in her post that there are two helpers in their household, one who focuses on her toddler son, and another who manages the cooking and cleaning.

The work of her husband, a neurosurgeon, requires his full focus, and Ms Lim works as well, and the responsibility of running their household and managing their three children’s schedules is on her shoulders. While her helper was on her trip home, Ms Lim and the other helper shared cooking and toddler care duties.

When her helper, who had been with Ms Lim’s family for five months, told her she wanted to go home to her ailing, but not gravely ill, mother, Ms Lim asked her if she wanted to stay in her country for good, or if she wanted to return to Singapore.

She added that she would have been fine with either answer, but needed honesty from the helper, so that she and her household would not be left hanging and that she could make appropriate plans.

However, because the helper said she wanted to return to Singapore, Ms Lim bought her a return ticket. In her post, she shared a screenshot of WhatsApp messages to the helper asking if she was coming back, but these were unanswered.

“She never boarded the return flight,” Ms Lim wrote, adding, “I’m not angry that she chose to leave. I’m disappointed that she chose to lie and take kindness for granted.”

Ms Lim went on to ask what the employers of helpers consider as the most important criteria, whether it’s “language, honesty, attitude, childcare skills, or cooking.”

She also asked, “Would u have believed she’ll come back? If not, what can you do anyway?

Any tips on hiring the right person? Please share.” /TISG

Read also: Maid who wants to return home due to family problems made to pay $600 and purchase her own air ticket for breaking contract