JB’s new 400-metre sheltered walkway to link RTS Link station, CIQ, JB Sentral and City Square

MALAYSIA: Construction is progressing on a 400-metre covered Pedestrian Overhead Bridge (POB) along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak in Johor Bahru, designed to provide commuters with a more seamless and sheltered way to move between key transit and commercial hubs in the city.

According to the RTS Link JB-SG Facebook page, the POB is “designed to support a smoother and more convenient commuting experience in Johor Bahru.” The bridge is expected to become a key piece of pedestrian infrastructure for the thousands of daily cross-border commuters anticipated once the RTS Link begins operations.

What the bridge connects

Once completed, the POB will link Bukit Chagar Station, the Johor Bahru terminus of the upcoming Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS Link), and the CIQ Complex directly to JB Sentral and Johor Bahru City Square. The connection consolidates access to several major transport nodes in a single covered route, reducing the need for commuters to navigate outdoor crossings or exposed walkways between key destinations.

The bridge has been designed with daily commuter comfort in mind. It will feature natural ventilation throughout, travelators to ease movement across the 400-metre span, and strategic access points along the route. Further, this combination is intended to make the crossing more accessible, particularly for elderly commuters, those with mobility concerns, and anyone carrying luggage or making the crossing in the heat of the day.

Finally, the POB will also support users of ETS (Electric Train Service) and KTM intercity rail services, as well as major bus services operating out of JB Sentral, making it a convergence point for multiple modes of cross-border and intercity travel.

Why this matters for Singaporeans

For the large number of Singaporeans who regularly cross into Johor Bahru, whether for work, leisure, or the weekend grocery run, the POB represents a meaningful quality-of-life improvement for the end-to-end journey.

Currently, navigating the stretch between the CIQ and JB Sentral may be a cumbersome experience, particularly during peak hours or in wet weather. A covered, ventilated, travelator-equipped bridge that directly links the RTS Link terminal to both JB Sentral and City Square removes one obstacle that commuters regularly face, and it does so in a way that works well once RTS Link commuter volumes increase after the line opens.

Combined with the ongoing RTS Link construction and the broader development of the Johor Bahru CIQ area, this development is one more piece of infrastructure that shows how the cross-border commuting experience is expected to change in the years ahead.