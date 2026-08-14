Two Singaporeans rescued from kidnappers in Johor Bahru — one a fugitive who entered Malaysia illegally

SINGAPORE / MALAYSIA: Malaysian police have rescued two Singaporeans held for ransom in Johor Bahru, in what authorities noted was the second kidnapping of a Singaporean in Malaysia within a single week, according to AsiaOne.

The victims, a 33-year-old man and his 28-year-old girlfriend, were rescued on Tuesday (Aug 11). Following their rescue, police discovered that the male victim was a Singaporean fugitive wanted for breaching parole conditions related to a drug offence, and had been hiding in Malaysia for three months before being kidnapped, AsiaOne reported.

Both victims tested positive for methamphetamine and are currently in police custody, according to local media reports.

Six Malaysians aged between 32 and 46, including the alleged mastermind, have been arrested in relation to the case. Five reportedly have prior criminal records and four tested positive for drugs.

Initial investigations indicated the male victim had entered Malaysia illegally in May with the assistance of one of the kidnappers, and was carrying S$12,000 at the time. His girlfriend is believed to have entered legally.

The victim’s mother filed a police report on Monday after one of the suspects sent her a photograph of her son blindfolded with his arms tied behind his back. The kidnappers had also slashed the victim on his thighs to demonstrate they were serious about their demands, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director M. Kumar told AsiaOne.

The suspects initially demanded a ransom of S$80,000, which was negotiated down to S$25,000. The victim’s mother reportedly transferred S$5,000 into her son’s bank account, with the remainder to be handed over upon release. Police seized ransom money and other items totalling RM264,440 (S$82,800).

The male victim has been remanded for 14 days under Malaysia’s Immigration Act while investigations into how he entered the country illegally are ongoing.

A second kidnapping within days

Kumar told AsiaOne this was the second case within a week involving a Singaporean kidnap victim rescued by Malaysian police. On August 7, a 72-year-old Singaporean man was rescued in Kedah, believed to have been targeted by a syndicate linked to two other reported cases. A female Chinese national in her 30s was also rescued in that operation, with one Malaysian and five Chinese nationals subsequently arrested.

Preliminary investigations into the Kedah case revealed that suspects had used social media and online platforms including Telegram, WeChat, and Badoo to establish contact with potential victims before targeting them.

Why this matters for Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia

The two cases within a week serve as a reminder for Singaporeans crossing into Malaysia, particularly in the context of the high cross-border traffic between Singapore and Johor. While kidnapping cases involving Singaporeans remain uncommon, both incidents point to criminal networks actively identifying and targeting victims, including through online platforms.

The SPF and RMP have emphasised their close cooperation in both rescues. Singaporeans in Malaysia who find themselves in distress or danger should contact the Singapore Embassy in Kuala Lumpur or the SPF directly. Those aware of missing persons in Malaysia should file a police report immediately, as prompt reporting was a key factor in the rapid rescue in the JB case.

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