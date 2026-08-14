Singapore man sued woman after she rejected him romantically, then lost his case and had to pay her

SINGAPORE: A Singapore man who attempted to use the courts to seek millions of dollars in damages after a former friend rejected his romantic advances has had his claims dismissed, with the courts ruling they had no legal basis and should not be used to pressure someone into maintaining a personal relationship.

According to Oddly Horrifying, K. Kawshigan filed the lawsuit in 2023 against Nora Tan Shu Mei after she made clear she was not interested in a romantic relationship and wished to remain friends only. He claimed her rejection caused him emotional distress, harmed his reputation, and affected his business opportunities.

The courts dismissed all his claims. Tan subsequently succeeded in a countersuit, recovering expenses she had incurred as a direct result of the situation, including the cost of security measures for her home and counselling.

The case drew widespread attention in Singapore as an unusual example of the legal system being invoked in the aftermath of a failed personal relationship and as a reminder that the courts will not serve as a vehicle to compel or pressure someone into maintaining contact they have chosen to end.

What netizens are saying

Comments on Instagram were unanimously supportive of the woman, noting how his litigiousness comes off as manipulative.

“So he faked a friendship just to try and make her love him,” one comment stated, noting how the entirety of the relationship has become tainted due to his intentions.

Another comment stated “She made a wise choice not becoming his girl,” clearly implying that she dodged a bullet by turning down his attempts to escalate their relationship into a romantic one.

Some expressed their relief that things did not go his way, saying “The best part is that court rejected his claims.”

In typical internet fashion, joking and sarcastic remarks were thrown out as well. Comments like “Men are not lonely enough,” “He’s the final boss of the incels,” and “Men will do anything but go to therapy” were just a few examples.

At the end of the day, rejection, however painful, does not give rise to legal liability. And those who attempt to weaponise litigation to reverse a personal decision may find themselves bearing the legal costs of the person they chose to pursue.