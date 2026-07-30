SPF: Eight men to be charged with outrage of modesty cases across Singapore spanning over a year

SINGAPORE: Eight men aged between 36 and 70 were charged in court on July 29, 2026, for their suspected involvement in separate cases of outrage of modesty occurring across Singapore between June 2025 and June 2026, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced.

The cases span multiple locations across the island, including Marina Boulevard, Connaught Drive, Farrer Park Station Road, Raffles Place, Victoria Street, Duxton Road, Jalan Sultan, and Upper Cross Street. Victims range in age from 16 to 54.

In several cases, suspects were arrested at the scene immediately after victims reported the matter to the Police. In others, follow-up investigations and Police camera images were used to establish the suspects’ identities before arrests were made, reflecting the sustained investigative work that goes into cases where perpetrators are not immediately apprehended.

Among the more serious charges, a 70-year-old man faces three counts of outrage of modesty and one count of exhibiting an object intended to insult modesty, relating to an incident near Marina Boulevard in June 2025. A 33-year-old man faces two counts of outrage of modesty and two counts of uttering words and exhibiting an object intended to insult modesty, relating to an incident involving a 16-year-old along Farrer Park Station Road in February 2026.

The details of the cases may be viewed in the release published by the SPF.

Penalties of the offence

The offence of outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871 carries imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties. The offence of uttering words or making gestures intended to insult modesty under Section 377BA carries imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both.

The Police reiterated their zero-tolerance stance toward sexual offenders and reminded members of the public to remain vigilant in crowded areas. Victims are advised to move away from perpetrators and call the Police immediately when safe to do so, noting the perpetrator’s appearance, clothing, and location where possible. Bystanders who witness molestation are encouraged to report it immediately and, if the perpetrator flees, to note their description and direction of travel to assist Police in making swift arrests.

According to the SPF, “The Police will continue to work closely with various stakeholders, such as public entertainment outlets, public transport operators, and the community, to prevent and deter molestation cases.”

Read also: SPF and FBI sign MOU to deepen cooperation against scams and cyber fraud, building on joint op that saved millions